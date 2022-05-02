ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatine, IL

Halt to Use of Bird Feeders, Bird Baths

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recommends halt to use of bird feeders, bird baths through May 31 until spread of avian influenza subsides. While HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) has...

