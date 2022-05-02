Missing & Armed Baltimore County Man Found: Police

Jingyi Deng Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Twitter)

UPDATE: Baltimore County Police said they found Jingyi Deng around 5:12 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who they say could be carrying a gun.

Jingyi Deng was last seen in the Cockeysville area around 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, police said on Twitter.

Deng is described as standing 5'10," weighing 185 pounds and could be carrying a gun. Police are advising people to not approach him.

Sources believe Deng was near the Northern Central Railroad Trail. Police and K9 units were also said to be searching the watershed area around York Road with a command post set up at the Dutch Market, initial reports said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-1820 or 911.

