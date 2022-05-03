ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Met Gala 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x46T5_0fQr7r9S00

The 2022 Met Gala has officially returned and was back to its usual time slot, the first weekend of May, after being pushed back due to Covid-19.

The annual fashion extravaganza took place on 13 September last year and was cancelled the year before due to the pandemic. On Monday 2 May, nearly 400 celebrities attended the event in New York City and walked the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art .

This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour,” and was part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.

Per usual, Vogue ’s Anna Wintour ran the gala, just like she has since 1995, and has organised the celebrity guest list for the night. Along with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the event was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

Multiple stars posed on the red carpet, and here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdxa5_0fQr7r9S00

The tick, tick...BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.

Lisa Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaqpZ_0fQr7r9S00

The West Coast Director of Vogue wore a floral red dress, with long black sleeves. She completed the outfit with black heels, dark lipstick, and black sunglasses.

Emma Chamberlain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQT0k_0fQr7r9S00

The YouTuber walked the red carpet in a long white skirt and tan long-sleeved crop top by Louis Vuitton. She has her hair dyed blonde and paired her look with a silver choker and tiara.

La La Anthony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPozQ_0fQr7r9S00

La La Anthony wore a long-sleeved burgundy gown with a train, cut-out detail in the middle, and a slit by LaQuan Smith. Her look also included red heels, silver earings, and a large red and silver hat.

Hamish Bowles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayxq6_0fQr7r9S00

The fashion journalist arrived in black and white tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. He also had a can and top hate in his hands and wore a gold tiara.

Anna Wintour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4YAz_0fQr7r9S00

The American Vogue editor wore a multicoloured gown that had feathers on it by Chanel. Her jewellery included a silver necklace and tiara.

Bee Carrozzini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bv7Pi_0fQr7r9S00

The film producer and daughter of Wintour posed at the event in black gown by Alexander McQueen. Her look also featured a pair of heels and silver earrings.

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFtB4_0fQr7r9S00

The television producer wore a white off-the-shoulder gown and gloves. She accompanied the outfit with a silver necklace and earrings.

Andy Blankenbuehler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3G1h_0fQr7r9S00

The Tony-Award wining choreographer arrived in a black jacket and pants, along with a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECZMz_0fQr7r9S00

The Gossip Girl star, who’s co-hosting the event, wore a copper gown, which had a train wrapped around it, by Versace. She completed the outfit with gloves, silver earrings, and a tiara. Her husband and fellow host wore a black jack and pants and a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively (second outfit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lrxf2_0fQr7r9S00

The actor did a quick outfit change on the red carpet, which featured a blue and copper gown also by Versace. She replaced her copper gloves with blue ones.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHter_0fQr7r9S00

The professional tennis player wore a blue gown with a cut-out detail in the side of it. She completed the outfit with a light blue coat that had fluffy sleeves. Her husband, David Lee, posed in a black and white tuxedo.

Kacey Musgraves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZhL6_0fQr7r9S00

The singer’s black gown by Prada featured multi-coloured rhinestones and had a cut-out detail in the middle of it. For accessories, she had a black fan in her hand and wore long gloves and a silver necklace.

Janicza Bravo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coVqJ_0fQr7r9S00

Janicza Bravo posed in a black jacket and white shirt, both of which had golden buttons on it, and black pants by Schiaparelli. The outfit was completed with a black hat and thick, leather boots.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqGcE_0fQr7r9S00

The Met Gala’s co-host arrived in a black jacket and white shirt and vest. His wife, Vanessa Nadal, wore a purple, long-sleeved gown. She accompanied the dress with green heels.

Kaia Gerber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18P47m_0fQr7r9S00

The model posed in a sheer-silver gown, with a cut-out detail on both sides of it, by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was curled and featured two silver clips in it.

Janelle Monáe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2pi5_0fQr7r9S00

The singer wore a black gown by Ralph Lauren that featured silver sparkles on the bottom of it and silver jewellery on the top. She also had a silver headpiece on and bracelets on her wrist.

Amy Schumer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whddx_0fQr7r9S00

The comedian wore an all black dress, with buttons and a belt, along with black sunglasses.

Anderson Paak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2ipT_0fQr7r9S00

The rapper wore an outfit by Gucci, which featured a multi-coloured and floral jacket, a blue shirt, black tie, and leather pants. For accessories, he had black sunglasses with a golden chain on them and white shoes.

Venus Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFh5Z_0fQr7r9S00

The tenni star posed in an all-black outfit, featuring a jacket, pants, and shirt designed by Chloé. She finished the look with a silver necklace and purse.

Tom Ford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIKZN_0fQr7r9S00

The Met Gala co-chair wore a black and white suit by Tom Ford. On his jacket, he had a small, white flower pinned to it.

Camila Cabello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLfjA_0fQr7r9S00

The musician arrived in a white gown by Prabal Gurung, which had a train on it and a cu-out-detail in the middle. The side of it featured ruffles and a floral design. Her had was in an updo and had a flower in it.

Cynthia Erivo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wz9VZ_0fQr7r9S00

The actor wore a white-lace dress with a feather train on it by Louis Vuitton. She had a white turban on, along with a gold necklace and silver rings and bracelets.

Michelle Yeoh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrYUC_0fQr7r9S00

The Crazy Rich Asians star arrived in a green gown with a train on it by Prabal Gurung. She completed her look with a long, silver necklace.

Sarah Jessica Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPfNt_0fQr7r9S00

The Sex in the City star wore a stripped gown, which had a black train on it, by Christopher John Rogers. Her accessories included a hat with a veil and multi-colored feathers on it and black gloves.

Ashley Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z95uB_0fQr7r9S00

Ashley Park chose a pink and black gown, that had feathers, a slit, and a pink train, by Prabal Gurung. She also wore a long silver necklace and earrings.

Glenn Close

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8AQ0_0fQr7r9S00

The actor posed in an all-pink outfit by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The look included pants, a shirt, and a long shawl with a floral design on it. She topped it off with pink gloves, a purse, and earrings.

Hillary Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hb6sA_0fQr7r9S00

The former Secretary of State attended her first Met Gala in 20 years and wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder dress by Altuzarra. According to Clinton, the dress is quite meaningful, as it has 60 names of women who inspired her embroidered along the neckline and hem .

Alicia Keys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iT5L_0fQr7r9S00

The singer wore a silver gown and a black cape that had the New York City skyline embroidered on it by Ralph Lauren.

Billie Eilish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOgl9_0fQr7r9S00

The Happier Than Ever singer chose a gold and green gown, with a satin bottom and lace long-sleeves, designed by Gucci. She had a flower on the middle of her dress and a black choker on her neck.

Kris Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oufyp_0fQr7r9S00

The reality star wore a yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta, accompanied with white gloves, a silver purse, and silver and gold earrings.

Tessa Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hsa2V_0fQr7r9S00

The actor wore an all pink, all-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera with ruffles on the bottom of it and a train.

Megan Thee Stallion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4usS_0fQr7r9S00

The raper arrived in an all gold gown by Moschino, which featured a slit, a sheer opening on the sides, and feather-design on the sleeves. She also wore a pair of gold heels.

Ariana DeBose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48l1ED_0fQr7r9S00

The West Side Story star chose a black dress grown and gloves, with a gold embroidery on it, by Moschino. The outfit also had ruffles on the train of it.

Winie Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoKzR_0fQr7r9S00

The model wore a lace white mini-dress with a black pattern in the middle of it by Iris van Herpen. She also had a white and gold headpiece on.

Rachel Brosnahan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnZmn_0fQr7r9S00

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wore an all-gold dress, with cut-out designs on the sides, by Altuzarra. The outfit also had gold sequins and a train.

Hailey Baldwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWwRi_0fQr7r9S00

The model attended the gala in a satin white dress with feathers, a slit, and train, designed by Saint Laurent. She also wore black tights and heels.

Gig Hadid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5pm2_0fQr7r9S00

Gigi Hadid posed in a red gown and large, puffy jacket by Versace. She finished the look of with dark red lipstick and a necklace, as her hair was in an updo.

Nicola Coughlan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6A7o_0fQr7r9S00

The Bridgerton star chose a black and pink gown with puffy sleeves, a train, and feathers coming out of it, by Richard Quinn. She also wore a pair of black gloves.

Kate Moss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htMyz_0fQr7r9S00

The supermodel wore an all-black, off-the-shoulder gown with buttons on it and slit designed by Burberry. She also had a black purse in her hand and black tights on underneath the outfit.

Jack Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jeqw_0fQr7r9S00

The rapper walked the red carpet in a brown, satin suit by Givenchy. He also had a silver watch and earrings on.

Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8u9r_0fQr7r9S00

Cardi B wore a long gold dress and gloves, both of which had sequins on it, designed by Versace. She had multiple, gold necklaces on.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQ3q9_0fQr7r9S00

The couple wore matching skirts by Thom Browne, as Kournety Kardashian’s skirt had a train on it and Travis Barker wore pants underneath his skirt. The musician completed his look white shirt and jacket on, while the reality star also wore a white shirt. On the red carpet, she described her outfit as a “descontrusted” version or her fiancé’s.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyrPZ_0fQr7r9S00

Kim Kardashian wore a nude-coloured gown, which was Marilyn Monroe’s dress from sixty years ago and was worn when Monroe sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President for President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The reality star also had her hair dyed blonde, while her boyfriend posed next to her in a black and white tuxedo.

Khloé Kardashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQeOB_0fQr7r9S00

The Good American founder chose a sheer gold gown with sequins on it and paired the look with long black gloves that touched the floor. She had her hair dye blonde and up to her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXlDq_0fQr7r9S00

The model’s wore an outfit by Prada, which included a long black skirt, with embroidery on it, and a sheer black crop top. She had her hair styled down and silver earrings on.

Kylie Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bro6f_0fQr7r9S00

The reality star wore a floor-length wedding dress, with ruffles on the bottom of it and a sheer top, designed by Off-White. She accompanied her look with a white cap, which had a veil and flower attached to it.

Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9uCg_0fQr7r9S00

The Truth Hurts singer chose a long black jacket with a floral and gold embroidery on it and a black dress designed by Thom Browne. She also had a gold choker on and brought her flute.

Bella Hadid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yje5Q_0fQr7r9S00

The model made an apperance in a black corset, skirt, and gloves, designed by Burberry. Her skirt had a slit in it, as she wore black, lace tights underneath.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gE9YF_0fQr7r9S00

The couple both wore Valentino, as Brooklyn Beckham posed in an all-white suit and sneakers while his wife, Nicole Peltz, posed in a v-neck, off-the-shoulder pink gown.

Nicki Minaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTWCG_0fQr7r9S00

The rapper opted for a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt, and leather pants, which was an outfit designed by Burberry. She completed the look with a baseball cap, as her body and face was covered with jewels.

Cara DeLeveigne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSnLV_0fQr7r9S00

The model went topless at the event, as she had gold pasties on and her body was painted gold. She also posed with red pants and a blazer, along with a cane in her hand.

Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWg4R_0fQr7r9S00

The good 4 u singer arrived in a purple off-the-shoulder dress with sparkles on it. For accessories, she had sheer gloves, purples heels, and butterfly clips in her hair.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We’re Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Red Dress Mariah Carey Wore For The ‘Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary—Breathtaking!

Mariah Carey is the queen of glam and the “We Belong Together” singer is a big fan of next-level glam. She is never one to shy away from showing off her curves or wearing an embellished ensemble. And to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi—she did both! We can’t get over the slinky red dress she just wore on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Vanessa Nadal
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Purple Skintight Bodysuit Is One For The Record Books–We’ve Never Seen Anything Like It!

Heidi Klum is truly aging in reverse. Every time we see her post on Instagram or strut down the runway, she’s looking better and better every time. Not only is she everywhere—on TV shows, turning up the heat for SKIMS, on America’s Got Talent—she’s looking flawless (and ageless) 24/7. And when we saw the skintight sequin bodysuit she recently wore on the red carpet, we were totally speechless!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#V Neck Dress#The Dress#Dress Code#Costume Institute#Vogue
shefinds

The See-Through Mesh Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore To Coachella Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

When it comes to dressing for Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens always understands the assignment. It’s clear to see that the former High School Musical star takes the fan-given ‘Queen of Coachella’ title very seriously, as she wears the figurative (most likely flower) crown with pride; and we’re not shocked to see that she has once again dominated in the sartorial stakes with her latest Coachella outfit!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-The-Shoulder In A Stunning Gold Dress On The Red Carpet—Our Jaws Dropped!

Kelly Clarkson can truly do it all— churn out hit after hit with her powerhouse vocals, coach fellow singers on The Voice and grace red carpet events— all in style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 39, rocked a gorgeous ensemble centered around a shimmering, radiant gold dress earlier this week while promoting her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Sequin Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore On The Red Carpet—Breathtaking!

Vanessa Hudgens has been wowing us on and off the red carpet lately. The 33-year-old star has been stepping out in incredible looks—like her Fashion Week Miu Miu bralette ensemble and the skintight dress she wore to the SAG Awards. And while the Oscars was definitely a night to remember for more than just fashion, Vanessa’s gorgeous black dress was a highlight of the night in our book. As a co-host of ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show, she definitely stole the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy