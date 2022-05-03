Met Gala 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet

The 2022 Met Gala has officially returned and was back to its usual time slot, the first weekend of May, after being pushed back due to Covid-19.

The annual fashion extravaganza took place on 13 September last year and was cancelled the year before due to the pandemic. On Monday 2 May, nearly 400 celebrities attended the event in New York City and walked the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art .

This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour,” and was part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.

Per usual, Vogue ’s Anna Wintour ran the gala, just like she has since 1995, and has organised the celebrity guest list for the night. Along with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the event was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

Multiple stars posed on the red carpet, and here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

The tick, tick...BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.

Lisa Love

The West Coast Director of Vogue wore a floral red dress, with long black sleeves. She completed the outfit with black heels, dark lipstick, and black sunglasses.

Emma Chamberlain

The YouTuber walked the red carpet in a long white skirt and tan long-sleeved crop top by Louis Vuitton. She has her hair dyed blonde and paired her look with a silver choker and tiara.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony wore a long-sleeved burgundy gown with a train, cut-out detail in the middle, and a slit by LaQuan Smith. Her look also included red heels, silver earings, and a large red and silver hat.

Hamish Bowles

The fashion journalist arrived in black and white tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. He also had a can and top hate in his hands and wore a gold tiara.

Anna Wintour

The American Vogue editor wore a multicoloured gown that had feathers on it by Chanel. Her jewellery included a silver necklace and tiara.

Bee Carrozzini

The film producer and daughter of Wintour posed at the event in black gown by Alexander McQueen. Her look also featured a pair of heels and silver earrings.

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

The television producer wore a white off-the-shoulder gown and gloves. She accompanied the outfit with a silver necklace and earrings.

Andy Blankenbuehler

The Tony-Award wining choreographer arrived in a black jacket and pants, along with a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Gossip Girl star, who’s co-hosting the event, wore a copper gown, which had a train wrapped around it, by Versace. She completed the outfit with gloves, silver earrings, and a tiara. Her husband and fellow host wore a black jack and pants and a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively (second outfit)

The actor did a quick outfit change on the red carpet, which featured a blue and copper gown also by Versace. She replaced her copper gloves with blue ones.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

The professional tennis player wore a blue gown with a cut-out detail in the side of it. She completed the outfit with a light blue coat that had fluffy sleeves. Her husband, David Lee, posed in a black and white tuxedo.

Kacey Musgraves

The singer’s black gown by Prada featured multi-coloured rhinestones and had a cut-out detail in the middle of it. For accessories, she had a black fan in her hand and wore long gloves and a silver necklace.

Janicza Bravo

Janicza Bravo posed in a black jacket and white shirt, both of which had golden buttons on it, and black pants by Schiaparelli. The outfit was completed with a black hat and thick, leather boots.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

The Met Gala’s co-host arrived in a black jacket and white shirt and vest. His wife, Vanessa Nadal, wore a purple, long-sleeved gown. She accompanied the dress with green heels.

Kaia Gerber

The model posed in a sheer-silver gown, with a cut-out detail on both sides of it, by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was curled and featured two silver clips in it.

Janelle Monáe

The singer wore a black gown by Ralph Lauren that featured silver sparkles on the bottom of it and silver jewellery on the top. She also had a silver headpiece on and bracelets on her wrist.

Amy Schumer

The comedian wore an all black dress, with buttons and a belt, along with black sunglasses.

Anderson Paak

The rapper wore an outfit by Gucci, which featured a multi-coloured and floral jacket, a blue shirt, black tie, and leather pants. For accessories, he had black sunglasses with a golden chain on them and white shoes.

Venus Williams

The tenni star posed in an all-black outfit, featuring a jacket, pants, and shirt designed by Chloé. She finished the look with a silver necklace and purse.

Tom Ford

The Met Gala co-chair wore a black and white suit by Tom Ford. On his jacket, he had a small, white flower pinned to it.

Camila Cabello

The musician arrived in a white gown by Prabal Gurung, which had a train on it and a cu-out-detail in the middle. The side of it featured ruffles and a floral design. Her had was in an updo and had a flower in it.

Cynthia Erivo

The actor wore a white-lace dress with a feather train on it by Louis Vuitton. She had a white turban on, along with a gold necklace and silver rings and bracelets.

Michelle Yeoh

The Crazy Rich Asians star arrived in a green gown with a train on it by Prabal Gurung. She completed her look with a long, silver necklace.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex in the City star wore a stripped gown, which had a black train on it, by Christopher John Rogers. Her accessories included a hat with a veil and multi-colored feathers on it and black gloves.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park chose a pink and black gown, that had feathers, a slit, and a pink train, by Prabal Gurung. She also wore a long silver necklace and earrings.

Glenn Close

The actor posed in an all-pink outfit by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The look included pants, a shirt, and a long shawl with a floral design on it. She topped it off with pink gloves, a purse, and earrings.

Hillary Clinton

The former Secretary of State attended her first Met Gala in 20 years and wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder dress by Altuzarra. According to Clinton, the dress is quite meaningful, as it has 60 names of women who inspired her embroidered along the neckline and hem .

Alicia Keys

The singer wore a silver gown and a black cape that had the New York City skyline embroidered on it by Ralph Lauren.

Billie Eilish

The Happier Than Ever singer chose a gold and green gown, with a satin bottom and lace long-sleeves, designed by Gucci. She had a flower on the middle of her dress and a black choker on her neck.

Kris Jenner

The reality star wore a yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta, accompanied with white gloves, a silver purse, and silver and gold earrings.

Tessa Thompson

The actor wore an all pink, all-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera with ruffles on the bottom of it and a train.

Megan Thee Stallion

The raper arrived in an all gold gown by Moschino, which featured a slit, a sheer opening on the sides, and feather-design on the sleeves. She also wore a pair of gold heels.

Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story star chose a black dress grown and gloves, with a gold embroidery on it, by Moschino. The outfit also had ruffles on the train of it.

Winie Harlow

The model wore a lace white mini-dress with a black pattern in the middle of it by Iris van Herpen. She also had a white and gold headpiece on.

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wore an all-gold dress, with cut-out designs on the sides, by Altuzarra. The outfit also had gold sequins and a train.

Hailey Baldwin

The model attended the gala in a satin white dress with feathers, a slit, and train, designed by Saint Laurent. She also wore black tights and heels.

Gig Hadid

Gigi Hadid posed in a red gown and large, puffy jacket by Versace. She finished the look of with dark red lipstick and a necklace, as her hair was in an updo.

Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton star chose a black and pink gown with puffy sleeves, a train, and feathers coming out of it, by Richard Quinn. She also wore a pair of black gloves.

Kate Moss

The supermodel wore an all-black, off-the-shoulder gown with buttons on it and slit designed by Burberry. She also had a black purse in her hand and black tights on underneath the outfit.

Jack Harlow

The rapper walked the red carpet in a brown, satin suit by Givenchy. He also had a silver watch and earrings on.

Cardi B

Cardi B wore a long gold dress and gloves, both of which had sequins on it, designed by Versace. She had multiple, gold necklaces on.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The couple wore matching skirts by Thom Browne, as Kournety Kardashian’s skirt had a train on it and Travis Barker wore pants underneath his skirt. The musician completed his look white shirt and jacket on, while the reality star also wore a white shirt. On the red carpet, she described her outfit as a “descontrusted” version or her fiancé’s.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian wore a nude-coloured gown, which was Marilyn Monroe’s dress from sixty years ago and was worn when Monroe sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President for President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The reality star also had her hair dyed blonde, while her boyfriend posed next to her in a black and white tuxedo.

Khloé Kardashian

The Good American founder chose a sheer gold gown with sequins on it and paired the look with long black gloves that touched the floor. She had her hair dye blonde and up to her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner

The model’s wore an outfit by Prada, which included a long black skirt, with embroidery on it, and a sheer black crop top. She had her hair styled down and silver earrings on.

Kylie Jenner

The reality star wore a floor-length wedding dress, with ruffles on the bottom of it and a sheer top, designed by Off-White. She accompanied her look with a white cap, which had a veil and flower attached to it.

Lizzo

The Truth Hurts singer chose a long black jacket with a floral and gold embroidery on it and a black dress designed by Thom Browne. She also had a gold choker on and brought her flute.

Bella Hadid

The model made an apperance in a black corset, skirt, and gloves, designed by Burberry. Her skirt had a slit in it, as she wore black, lace tights underneath.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The couple both wore Valentino, as Brooklyn Beckham posed in an all-white suit and sneakers while his wife, Nicole Peltz, posed in a v-neck, off-the-shoulder pink gown.

Nicki Minaj

The rapper opted for a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt, and leather pants, which was an outfit designed by Burberry. She completed the look with a baseball cap, as her body and face was covered with jewels.

Cara DeLeveigne

The model went topless at the event, as she had gold pasties on and her body was painted gold. She also posed with red pants and a blazer, along with a cane in her hand.

Olivia Rodrigo

The good 4 u singer arrived in a purple off-the-shoulder dress with sparkles on it. For accessories, she had sheer gloves, purples heels, and butterfly clips in her hair.