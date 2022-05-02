ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After hours-long search, police find missing man

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore County police searched for much of Monday in the Cockeysville area for a man who they said might have been armed with a handgun. Jingyi...

WBAL Radio

Howard County police searching for man whose car was found abandoned

Howard County police are searching for a missing man from the Elkridge area after a family member reported him missing on April 7. Bernado LeConte, 32, of Elkridge, was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned in Baltimore County. Witnesses last saw him in that area on April 7. Detectives have worked with the police in surrounding areas to locate LeConte but have been unsuccessful.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County police officer fatally shoots person inside Essex house

Police fatally shot a person late Wednesday afternoon inside a house in Essex. A WBAL-TV 11 News crew at the scene has learned that Baltimore County police received a domestic disturbance call around 4 p.m. and two officers initially arrived at a house in the 900 block Boundbrook Way in Essex. Police did not disclose the nature of the domestic call.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore's latest homicide victim found near school in Highlandtown

Baltimore's latest homicide appears to have occurred near a school in Highlandtown. City police say officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Eaton Street, on the street outside Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

3 juveniles arrested in connection with carjacking at Towson Town Center

Three juveniles face several charges Tuesday after a carjacking at Towson Town Center, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the mall for a carjacking report. Detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force later found...
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Greenbelt officers shoot, wound man with knife

Two Maryland police officers shot and wounded a man with a knife during a call for a person experiencing mental health issues on Monday, police said. Greenbelt police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said officers were called to a home on Plateau Place for a report of a suicidal male, news outlets report. The man who was shot was the one who called officers to the house, she said.
GREENBELT, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Man, teenager charged after carjacking of BPD detective, third suspect at large

Baltimore police on Wednesday announced charges against a man and a teenager in connection with the carjacking of a detective and said a third suspect remains at large. Trevor Gardner, 23, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with armed carjacking, first- and second-degree assault and handgun violations in connection with a carjacking of a police detective Tuesday evening in south Baltimore, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

2-alarm fire strikes multiple rowhomes in West Baltimore, one person dead

Baltimore City firefighters are battling a fatal two-alarm fire early Thursday morning in the Coppin Heights neighborhood that left one person dead. Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark confirmed that a body was found after a second walk-through. An investigation into the cause and origin of this fire continues. According...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: 3 men shot Thursday in northeast Baltimore

Three men were shot Thursday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers responded around 3:43 p.m. to the 3500 block of Belair Road to investigate the reported shooting. Officers arrived and found evidence of the shooting and that the three victims scattered for safety, police said. Two...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Hit-and-run crash in Edgewood leaves 5-year-old child dead

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that happened Thursday evening in Harford County, leaving a 5-year-old dead and a 35-year-old injured. According to a news release, troopers responded to northbound Maryland Route 24 for a report of an adult and child being struck by a...
EDGEWOOD, MD

