For a man who told his wife when he retired he’d do anything but substitute teach, educator James VanSciver can’t seem to stay out of the classroom. In fact, VanSciver has held eight long-term sub positions at Cape High in the past three years. Throughout them all, he hasn’t missed a day and has made more than 80 calls to parents and grandparents, including those of sophomore Andrew Racz, to chat about their students.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO