County Bank team gives back to community

The local community came together May 3 to celebrate the life of Stephen “Spoonie” Sponaugle at Nicola Pizza on the Avenue in Rehoboth. A silent auction, raffle, music and fun were the order of the evening as friends, acquaintances and even strangers gathered on what would have been Stephen’s 41st birthday to celebrate the life of the popular local musician, chef and bartender. Proceeds from the event benefit music and performing arts programs at Rehoboth Elementary School.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO