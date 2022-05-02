County Bank team gives back to community

The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club recently awarded $18,200 in grants to 10 community nonprofit groups. The club awards grants once a year to nonprofit organizations serving Georgetown and Millsboro. This year’s grant recipients include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Christian Storehouse, Georgetown Historical Society, Everlasting Hope Ministry, Kody’s Kids,...
Meoli Companies McDonald's Restaurants and Lefty’s Alley and Eats have pledged to support the Sussex Family YMCA summer camp program by matching up to $5,000 in gifts from the community. Donations will give more than 20 local children the opportunity to have the best summer ever at the Sussex...
The Conley’s United Methodist Church website states very simply, “We serve God by serving others.”. One of the ways the church translates those words into action is through its food ministries. People who are food-insecure or homeless soon realize there are many gaps in the social service safety net, and they were exacerbated during the pandemic.
The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
Delaware Botanic Gardens is introducing new ways to enjoy the delights of spring. Ray Sander, Delaware Botanic Gardens president, said, “We are celebrating Go Public Gardens Days May 6-15, as we continue to create a flagship public botanic garden in Dagsboro at Pepper Creek for all to enjoy.”. He...
A longtime family business that has provided housing to thousands of people has been sold. RHP Properties of Farmington Hill, Mich., announced April 26 it had purchased the manufactured home communities of Colonial East, Sussex East and Sussex West, which had been owned by members of the Class and Pasckiewicz families since 1972. The purchase includes 690 units and two clubhouses and pools. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
The local community came together May 3 to celebrate the life of Stephen “Spoonie” Sponaugle at Nicola Pizza on the Avenue in Rehoboth. A silent auction, raffle, music and fun were the order of the evening as friends, acquaintances and even strangers gathered on what would have been Stephen’s 41st birthday to celebrate the life of the popular local musician, chef and bartender. Proceeds from the event benefit music and performing arts programs at Rehoboth Elementary School.
The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute yard sale has been postponed; it will now be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 14, at the facility at 801 Pilottown Road next to the Coast Guard Station, Lewes. High winds and heavy rains forecast for this Saturday, May 7, caused the change.
Local officials joined with hospitality representatives to celebrate the grand opening of Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach at a ribbon cutting ceremony April 28. Developed by Harvey, Hanna & Associates and operated by TKo Hospitality, the new hotel located in Five Points Square in Lewes offers a facility designed for both business travelers and families.
Barrows and Associates with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to welcome Steve Castiglione to its team of experienced realtors. “We are absolutely thrilled to have talented individuals like Steve on our team,” said Justin Healy, OASIR broker. “We are confident that his diverse background, work ethic and client-driven focus will enable him to be an invaluable resource for both buyers and sellers.”
The Sussex County of today is not the same Sussex County of even 30 to 40 years ago. Several significant events have occurred in the county's modern history that have changed its lifestyle and economy. I recently asked for suggestions on my Facebook page and was overwhelmed with ideas. The...
Construction of a center island public safety project aimed at reducing jaywalking on Coastal Highway is nearing completion in Dewey Beach. Workers were busy the morning of April 19 installing landscaping throughout the post-and-rope barrier system from Saulsbury Street to Read Avenue designed to deter mid-block pedestrian crossing and encourage the use of crosswalks.
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice recently honored Love Creek Elementary students Amara Mills and Amaiya Person for their leadership, improvement, effort and excellence. By displaying leadership, improvement, effort and excellence, Mills embodies all attributes of the award. A new student this year, Mills has persevered to communicate her...
Two years short of a decade, Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn’s last day working for the city is Friday, May 6. She will be remembered as the steady hand that guided the city’s municipal operations into the 21st century, while also cementing Rehoboth Beach as one of the East Coast’s premier vacation destinations.
