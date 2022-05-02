ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Fidelity Investments expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to Rhode Island

By Joe Tasca
thepublicsradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island is benefiting from a major hiring surge at Fidelity. The investment management firm says it plans to add nearly 1,000 jobs at its Smithfield campus this year. One year after adding 900 jobs at its Smithfield campus, Fidelity Investments says it plans to hire nearly 1,000 more workers there...

thepublicsradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

ADP: Employers Added Only 247,000 Jobs in April, Below Expectations

In what may be the first sign of cooling in the labor market, private employers added only 247,000 workers in April, according to a report released Wednesday from payroll firm ADP. [. READ:. Job Openings Reach Record 11.5 Million in March ]. That was below expectations for a gain of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
Business
State
Rhode Island State
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Managers trying to get workers back in the office were just dealt another blow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. White-collar workers who want work-from-home jobs are in luck: 24% of professional jobs are now available as fully remote, the Ladders’ Q1 2022 Quarterly Remote Work Report, released last week, shows. That’s eight times as many as in the first quarter of 2020 (3%), and 2.4 times as many as the first quarter of 2021 (10%).
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fidelity Investments#Financial Consultants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS LA

Amazon to fill 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in SoCal

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California.Of the jobs, the company says over 1,000 will be based in Santa Monica, more than 800 will be in Irvine and 700 will be based San Diego.The jobs are not warehouse positions and will instead "include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development. "They're a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career."The company has signed three leases in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego. Amazon is describing the offices as "tech hubs."According to the company, positions are already available in software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more at www.amazon.jobs/en/.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Trends to Watch Out For in May

Home prices are likely to hold steady -- and stay elevated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

More Americans are quitting — and job openings hit record high

Across industries, 4.54 million Americans quit or changed jobs in March, the highest level since December 2000, according to seasonally adjusted data released May 3 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The count is up from 4.38 million in February. In the healthcare and social assistance sector, 542,000 Americans left...
ECONOMY
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy