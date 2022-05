Miranda Lambert played her first second U.S. show of the year on Thursday night, but it wasn't just any regular domestic date. Lambert's concert was in Franklin, Tennessee, which is located around 30 miles south of Nashville. That means it was Lambert's de-facto Nashville performance, and she was sure to have some special guests from the country music world join her. The first of two special guests at the FirstBank Amphitheater concert was none other than Ashley Monroe, Lambert's best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO