What better way to spend a spring afternoon than going to a Shakespeare play and a play in a theater not just full of adults, but one teeming with young adults, too. I did that last weekend, catching the Bard’s Romeo and Juliet at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey at Drew University in Madison. The theatre presented A Midsummer Night’s Dream earlier in the day. The plays are part of the theater’s ‘Short Shakespeare’ program that is long on fun. The plays and others will be staged from time to time throughout the season and as part of a schools program and I urge you to see them – and take your kids when you can.

MADISON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO