Daily Update on COVID-19 Activity

A district judge denied a bond reduction request for Blake Michael Downs.District Court Judge Jack W. Marr issued his ruling on Thursday, which was filed Friday with the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office.Downs has already posted bond.The ruling came after a hearing Tuesday, April 26, in District Court when defense counsel Jerry Clark filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus, asking for a reduction in bond from $850,000 down to $100,000. Several people testified on Downs’ behalf at the hearing.In his ruling, Marr wrote, “after presentation of the evidence and arguments by counsel, the court has determined that the defendant’s motion should be denied. The defendant’s bond should not be reduced and shall remain a surety bond in the amount of $850,000.”The ruling also set out 20 conditions that need to be followed as grounds for bond revocation, according to the ruling.
