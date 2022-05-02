Daily Update on COVID-19 Activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is tracking and updating COVID-19 data. Information regarding COVID-19 cases is provided on www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and new case data will be posted at 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The following is the COVID-19 activity update for Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2, 2022.