Naomi Judd’s death sparks new conversations about mental health, depression amid pandemic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — The world of country music is mourning a star after Naomi Judd died this weekend. Just 24 hours later, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 76-year-old’s death by suicide is putting a new focus on mental health.

Channel 2s’ Lori Wilson spoke with a psychologist about the pain many people are feeling right now.

“I’m going to make this fast, because my heart’s broken,” daughter Wynonna Judd said as the duo was inducted in to the Hall of Fame. “It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

Judd had been open and honest about her mental health and battle with depression, a foe that isolation and a pandemic rubbed raw.

Psychologist Rosalyn Pitts-Carter said mental health struggles like depression can be triggered by our environment and experiences that tap into something already in our makeup.

“It’s biological,” Pitts-Carter said. “It’s not a sign of weakness. It’s nothing that you’ve done or haven’t done. You’re biologically predisposed to experience these symptoms.”

Pitts-Carter points out the during the pandemic, we’ve had stressor after stressor and many people have not had a break.

Wynona Judd and sister Ashley Judd said getting back on tour, or perhaps even this weekend’s induction ceremony, likely would have lifted their mother’s spirits. But Pitt-Clark said that still would only have been a temporary relief.

“The best form of treatment is medication combined with talk therapy,” Pitts-Carter said.

The Judds were scheduled to play at the Gas South Arena in Duluth in October.

Flashback: WSB-TV interviews The Judds

Carol McCormick
2d ago

Wow! The article is about suicide and mental illness. And the only comments are about how someone looks. Try to see how someone is feeling. Maybe if more people did that people wouldn’t feel hopeless and alone.

Joshua Fuller
2d ago

suicide is a real issue. I struggle with my own thoughts. actually been fighting that demon for a wile. so if anyone ever needs a talk buddy I'm here.

Jorjapeach
2d ago

I thought it was me...or even maybe she had been crying all night & it made her face puffy. None the less, I'm so sorry for their loss.

