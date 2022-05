ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in south-central Kansas are investigating the shootings of four people who were discovered at a casino south of the state line. The Cowley County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies investigated the report Tuesday regarding four people with gunshot wounds found at the 7 Clans Casino in Newkirk, Oklahoma. Two were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and the two others were taken to a hospital in Ponca City.

