A ruptured gas line has required the emergency closure of Cantrell Road at Normandy on Monday, May 2. All traffic will be diverted to detour routes.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted to Mississippi, Evergreen and University before returning to Cantrell.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to University, Kavanaugh and McKinley before returning to Cantrell.

Repairs are likely to the completed in the evening or overnight on Monday, May 2.