Bloomington, IN

Bloomington Transit Announces the Replacement of Late Evening Service with Uber/Lyft Delayed Until June

in.gov
 3 days ago

Huneckz@bloomingtontransit.com or 812-336-7433 ext.106. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington Transit Announces the Replacement of Late Evening Service with Uber/Lyft Delayed Until June. Bloomington, Ind.–Bloomington Transit (BT) is announcing the delay of a plan to replace late evening service on most routes, with those trips to...

bloomington.in.gov

