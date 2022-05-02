Bloomington Transit Announces the Replacement of Late Evening Service with Uber/Lyft Delayed Until June

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber Technologies (UBER.N) is trying to distance itself from rival Lyft (LYFT.O). Boss Dara Khosrowshahi on Wednesday said the ride-hailing firm doesn’t have to pump up investment to entice drivers to join the platform. That contrasts with Lyft, which on Tuesday said it would have to spend more heavily read more to attract those behind the wheel. Lyft’s market value dropped by a third on Wednesday morning to $7 billion. But shares in the much larger Uber still fell some 10%.

