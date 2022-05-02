OPD - Neighborhood Watch Meeting

The Odessa Police Department will be having our next Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Tuesday, May 24th 2022.

It will take place from 7 pm – 9 pm in the first floor classroom of OPD.

We’re located at 205 N. Grant.

The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition will be doing a presentation on Internet Safety Tips for Adults involving Teenagers.

It’s a simple program that can have a big impact on your neighborhood. It takes all of us working to fight crime and make a difference.