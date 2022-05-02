ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sub-3-Ã… cryo-EM structure of RNA enabled by engineered homomeric self-assembly

By Di Liu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-resolution structural studies are essential for understanding the folding and function of diverse RNAs. Herein, we present a nanoarchitectural engineering strategy for efficient structural determination of RNA-only structures using single-particle cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM). This strategy-ROCK (RNA oligomerization-enabled cryo-EM via installing kissing loops)-involves installing kissing-loop sequences onto the functionally nonessential stems...

Nature.com

Fault-tolerant operation of a logical qubit in a diamond quantum processor

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Solid-state spin qubits are a promising platform for quantum...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular basis for the initiation of DNA primer synthesis

During the initiation of DNA replication, oligonucleotide primers are synthesized de novo by primases and are subsequently extended by replicative polymerases to complete genome duplication. The primase-polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily is a diverse grouping of primases, which includes replicative primases and CRISPR-associated primase-polymerases (CAPPs) involved in adaptive immunity1,2,3. Although much is known about the activities of these enzymes, the precise mechanism used by primases to initiate primer synthesis has not been elucidated. Here we identify the molecular bases for the initiation of primer synthesis by CAPP and show that this mechanism is also conserved in replicative primases. The crystal structure of a primer initiation complex reveals how the incoming nucleotides are positioned within the active site, adjacent to metal cofactors and paired to the templating single-stranded DNA strand, before synthesis of the first phosphodiester bond. Furthermore, the structure of a Prim-Pol complex with double-stranded DNA shows how the enzyme subsequently extends primers in a processive polymerase mode. The structural and mechanistic studies presented here establish how Prim-Pol proteins instigate primer synthesis, revealing the requisite molecular determinants for primer synthesis within the catalytic domain. This work also establishes that the catalytic domain of Prim-Pol enzymes, including replicative primases, is sufficient to catalyse primer formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel study on the reduction of non-exhaust particulate matter emissions through system vibration control

The need to reduce non-exhaust particulate matter emissions is of paramount importance as they pose repercussions on human lives and the environment. In this study, a novel way to limit emissions is proposed based on the minimization of the vibration of the mating bodies. Two model friction material formulations were tested in the form of pins and paired with a pearlitic grey cast iron disc counterface in a laboratory pin on disc apparatus. To reduce the vibrations, a damping tape was wrapped around the pins. With the damping of vibration, a significant drop in the emissions was recorded, and this was correlated with the friction layer establishment during sliding, which observed low disruption. It is believed that the use of this method for reducing emissions can accompany the optimization phase of the brake squeal noise of friction materials, thereby, providing new design perspectives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combination therapy targeting Erk1/2 and CDK4/6i in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma

Correction to: Leukemia (2021) 36:1088"“1101 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01475-z, published online 27 January 2022. The Acknowledgments section of this article was incomplete in the initial publication. it should read as follows:. Acknowledgments: We thank Catherine A. Nicholas for her help with preliminary experiments and Morgan F. O'Keefe for manuscript proofreading. This work...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ceramide synthase 6 impacts T-cell allogeneic response and graft-versus-host disease through regulating N-RAS/ERK pathway

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is an effective immunotherapy for various hematologic malignancies, predominantly through potent graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effect. However, the mortality after allo-HCT is because of relapse of primary malignancy and followed by graft-vs-host-disease (GVHD) as a major cause of transplant-related mortality. Hence, strategies to limit GVHD while preserving the GVL effect are highly desirable. Ceramide, which serves a central role in sphingolipid metabolism, is generated by ceramide synthases (CerS1"“6). In this study, we found that genetic or pharmacologic targeting of CerS6 prevented and reversed chronic GVHD (cGVHD). Furthermore, specific inhibition of CerS6 with ST1072 significantly ameliorated acute GVHD (aGVHD) while preserving the GVL effect, which differed from FTY720 that attenuated aGVHD but impaired GVL activity. At the cellular level, blockade of CerS6 restrained donor T cells from migrating into GVHD target organs and preferentially reduced activation of donor CD4 T cells. At the molecular level, CerS6 was required for optimal TCR signaling, CD3/PKCÎ¸ co-localization, and subsequent N-RAS activation and ERK signaling, especially on CD4+ T cells. The current study provides rationale and means for targeting CerS6 to control GVHD and leukemia relapse, which would enhance the efficacy of allo-HCT as an immunotherapy for hematologic malignancies in the clinic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: De novo assembly, characterization, functional annotation and expression patterns of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) transcriptome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

CD4 T cells are required to improve the efficacy of CIK therapy in non-small cell lung cancer

As a widely studied adoptive treatment method, CIK (cytokine-induced killer cells) treatment has shown clinical benefits in many clinical trials on non-small cell lung cancer. As a heterogeneous cell population, however, CIK cells have a strong instability and individual differences in their efficacies, which are collaboratively regulated by the tumor microenvironment and CIK subpopulations. Among them, CD4+ T cells belong to a crucial subgroup of the CIK cell population, and their influence on CIK therapy is still unclear. Herein, we show how CD4+ T cells positively regulate the functions of CD3+CD56+ T and CD3+CD8+ T cells. During this process, we found that Th1/Th17 CD4+ subgroups can induce the phosphorylation of the AKT pathway by secreting IL-17A, and upregulate the expression of T-bet/Eomes transcription factors, thereby restoring the function of CD8+/CD3+CD56+ T cells and reversing the exhaustion of PD-1+Tim-3+ T cells. These findings will provide guidance for the clinical screening of suitable populations for CIK treatment and formulation of strategies for CIK therapy plus immune checkpoint treatment. Based on these findings, we are conducting an open-label phase II study (NCT04836728) is to evaluate the effects of autologous CIKs in combination with PD-1 inhibitor in the first-line treatment of IV NSCLC, and hope to observe patients' benefits in this clinical trial.
CANCER
Nature.com

Best practices for reporting throughput in biomedical research

To the Editor - In the last few decades, technological advances in photonics, electronics, computing, fluidics, robotics and chemistry have substantially boosted the rates of data acquisition and processing and the scale of automation and parallelization. This has enabled high-throughput performance in measurement, imaging, screening, sequencing, manipulation and sorting of molecules, compounds, genes and cells1,2,3,4,5,6. The term "throughput" is widely accepted and constantly used in the biomedical community, where high-throughput operations are indispensable for efficient, reproducible, time-sensitive, low-cost and rare-event applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prepubertal BMI, pubertal growth patterns, and long-term BMI: Results from a longitudinal analysis in Chinese children and adolescents from 2005 to 2016

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To assess the effects of prepubertal BMI on pubertal growth patterns, and the influence of prepubertal BMI and pubertal growth patterns on long-term BMI among Chinese children and adolescents. Methods. A total of 9606 individuals aged between 7 and 18 years from...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Depletion of the gut microbiota enhances the blood pressure-lowering effect of captopril: implication of the gut microbiota in resistant hypertension

The role of the gut microbiota in the initiation and progression of hypertension has been newly identified, suggesting that targeting the gut microbiota may provide a new treatment strategy. This entails a complicated interaction between the gut microbiota and different host systems (e.g., immune system) or organs (e.g., gut, spleen) that contribute to blood pressure control. The significance of the gut microbiota in treatment-resistant hypertension is still unknown, owing to a lack of appropriate animal models. Given that the gut microbiota has a variety of enzymatic activities, we hypothesized that the gut microbiota may be involved in the metabolism of antihypertensive medications, causing treatment-resistant hypertension. We investigated this hypothesis in a simple, new hypertension paradigm and found that hypertensive rats pretreated with antibiotics to reduce the gut microbiota had a better response to the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor captopril. This is a simple rodent model for testing the effectiveness of antihypertensive medications. Further mechanistic research may shed light on the pathogenic function of the gut microbiota in resistant hypertension. Our method presents a novel model that has the potential to be employed in the research of resistant hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A randomized controlled trial of pharmacist-led therapeutic carbohydrate and energy restriction in type 2 diabetes

The original version of this article contained errors in Tables 1 and 2, where units of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) were expressed as mmol/L, while they should have been expressed as U/L. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Liver-specific overexpression of Gab2 accelerates hepatocellular carcinoma progression by activating immunosuppression of myeloid-derived suppressor cells

In the "Financial Support" section, one of the grant numbers was incorrectly listed as 8210115473 but should be 82103189. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Shuai Chen, Jianghong Cheng. Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, School of Medicine,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Downregulation of long non-coding RNAs in patients with bipolar disorder

The abnormal function of signaling cascades is currently a candidate in the pathophysiology of bipolar disorder (BD). One of the factors involved in activating these signals is oxidative stress. Some long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA) are involved in the oxidative stress. In this study, we compared expression levels of lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) from BD patients (n"‰="‰50) and healthy individuals (n"‰="‰50). Expression levels of lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT were significantly reduced in patients with BD compared to controls. In sex-based analyses, down-regulation of these lncRNAs was revealed only in male BD patients compared to male healthy subjects. Also, in BD patients, all three lncRNAs showed a significant pairwise positive correlation in expression level. The area under curve values for lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT was 0.66, 0.75, and 0.66, respectively. Thus, the ROC curve analysis showed that lncRNA-ROR might serve as a diagnostic biomarker for distinguishing between BD patients and controls. Altogether, the current study proposes a role for lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT in the pathogenesis of bipolar disorder. Moreover, the peripheral expression of these lncRNAs might be useful as potential biomarkers for BD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antibiotic discovery with machine learning

Artificial intelligence finds candidate peptide antibiotics in the human gut microbiome. Drug-resistant bacterial infections kill 1.27 million people worldwide each year3,4, and without new classes of antimicrobial therapies, morbidity and mortality due to severe infections will increase: deaths caused by untreatable infections are projected to reach 10 million annually by 2050. The World Health Organization has highlighted five kinds of bacteria, called the ESKAPE pathogens, as priority pathogens that often display multi-drug resistance.
SCIENCE

