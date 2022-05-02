Winners of 2021 Experiential Education Awards announced at Celebration of Student Scholarship
Morehead State University's Office of Career Services has named the 2021 Experiential Education Awards winners. The annual awards honor a student, an employer and a faculty member with exceptional contributions to and investments in career development via experiential education. All students, employers and faculty engaged in experiential education – internships, co-ops,...www.moreheadstate.edu
