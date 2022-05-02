ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Winners of 2021 Experiential Education Awards announced at Celebration of Student Scholarship

moreheadstate.edu
 4 days ago

Morehead State University's Office of Career Services has named the 2021 Experiential Education Awards winners. The annual awards honor a student, an employer and a faculty member with exceptional contributions to and investments in career development via experiential education. All students, employers and faculty engaged in experiential education – internships, co-ops,...

www.moreheadstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU celebrates opening of its First-Year Student Success Hub, offers special services to new students

Northern Kentucky University opened its new First-Year Student Success Hub after a ribbon-cutting on campus this week. The First-Year Student Success Hub is located on the second floor of the University Center. “Our First-Year Student Success Hub will transform the experiences of our incoming students,” Dr. Matt Cecil, NKU provost...
COLLEGES
KOMO News

California college system considering 'diversity evaluation' for all employees

WASHINGTON (TND) — The community college system in California may soon require diversity, equity and inclusion evaluation for all employees. The California Community Colleges system serves 2.2 million students with 116 colleges. The system is also the largest provider of workforce training in the nation. In April 2022, California...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Morehead, KY
Education
City
Morehead, KY
Harvard Health

Senior project spotlight: Sarah Goldfarb

Engineering Design Projects (ES 100), the capstone course at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, challenges seniors to engineer a creative solution to a real-world problem. Engineering a Hydrogel for Controlled Delivery of SIK2/SIK3 siRNAs in a Bone Fracture Model. Sarah Goldfarb, S.B. ‘22, engineering...
ENGINEERING
Washington Examiner

Richard Franke on liberal arts education

This weekend, the Wall Street Journal marked the passing of Richard J. Franke , former CEO of Nuveen, an asset management firm owned by TIAA. Aside from making his mark in the world of finance, Franke was well known as an advocate for hiring individuals with liberal arts degrees. As WSJ explained, Franke believed the humanities cultivated openness to new information and taught communication and critical-thinking skills. Perhaps most notably, he thought the study of humanities was an important aid to understanding human behavior and motivation — a critical faculty for successful wealth management. Franke was known for hiring people with degrees in philosophy, English, and theology to complement the technical skills of experts in finance and investment.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy