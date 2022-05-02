ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Chip Seal Surface Treatment on Various Streets

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAMUL_0fQpwdl400

Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various streets beginning Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with expected completion Friday, May 6, 2022.

Streets to be affected on Tuesday May 3:

  • Real Del Norte: From Robledo Road to Jornada Road.
  • Robledo Road: From Shadow Hills Road to Real Del Norte.
  • Shadow Hills Road: From Real Del Norte to Robledo Road.

This is phase one of a two-phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment at a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period.

Motorist are urged to use caution through this area or use alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time. The work will be in City Council District 5.

For information, contact Streets Management at 575/541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Tens of Thousands Facing Evacuations in New Mexico

(TNS) - Staff and volunteers with Santa Fe-based The Food Depot focused their second annual Star Wars-themed May the Fourth food drive on filling the needs of wildfire evacuees. Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scurried this week to make room for displaced pets. Other local...
SANTA FE, NM
KTSM

Residents nervous after shooting on Myrtle Street

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting Tuesday night on Myrtle Street has left residents already concerned about homeless camps along the street and with recent violence uneasy, and they are now searching for answers on what could be done. John Martin with the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in South El Paso says that the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
The Associated Press

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where some residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others hustled to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state’s psychiatric hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: Roosevelt County grass fire contained

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m. The Portales Fire Department reports that as of 5:15 p.m. the fire was contained. The incident commander will soon begin to release units from the scene said the fire department. PORTALES N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Fire Department reports that multiple crews are responding to a grass fire in the area of […]
PORTALES, NM
KTSM

11 fires started in Downtown Las Cruces within 12 hours

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – On Monday, the Las Cruces Fire Department says 11 fires were started within a 12 hour span all within 18 blocks of one another. One was a brush fire, and the rest dumpster fires. “This amount of dumpster fires in such a small area in such a short amount of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Fire destroys Lower Valley home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A mobile home in El Paso’s Lower Valley is destroyed by an early morning fire. El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews rushed to the home on the 9700 hundred block of Landgren Drive around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Fire dispatch told KTSM firefighters were able to knock out the blaze and keep […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish fire in Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters in Ruidoso extinguished a motel fire in Ruidoso downs early Tuesday morning. The fire was at the Economy Inn and everyone inside was evacuated safely. Highway 70 was shut down in both directions while crews fought the fire, but the road has since been reopened. There is no information on what […]
RUIDOSO DOWNS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Streets Management#Real Del Norte#City Council District 5#575 541 2595
KRQE News 13

Governor requests federal disaster declaration for wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is requesting federal approval of a disaster declaration as wildfires continue raging throughout New Mexico. The governor made the announcement in a news conference Tuesday morning in Santa Fe, highlighting five major, active wildfires burning across six counties in the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces fire, police investigate series of downtown fires

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces fire and police department are investigating a series of fires that began after midnight on Monday. Crews from both Las Cruces Fire Department and Las Cruces Police Department responded to several dumpster fires in the downtown area along Main Street. Firefighters...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Fire damages mobile home on Jasper Drive in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - The occupant of a mobile home in south Las Cruces suffered relatively minor injuries Tuesday after a fire damaged his residence. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Las Cruces firefighters were called to a fire within a mobile home at 350 Jasper Drive. Firefighters entered the home, located smoke and flames in the kitchen, and quickly extinguished the fire.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

305
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy