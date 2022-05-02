Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various streets beginning Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with expected completion Friday, May 6, 2022.

Streets to be affected on Tuesday May 3:

Real Del Norte : From Robledo Road to Jornada Road.

: From Robledo Road to Jornada Road. Robledo Road : From Shadow Hills Road to Real Del Norte.

: From Shadow Hills Road to Real Del Norte. Shadow Hills Road: From Real Del Norte to Robledo Road.

This is phase one of a two-phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment at a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period.

Motorist are urged to use caution through this area or use alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time. The work will be in City Council District 5.

For information, contact Streets Management at 575/541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.