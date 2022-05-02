ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Bad Art Night

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvYsx_0fQpwUlP00

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites residents to join us for a night of Bad Art at 6 p.m. May 17, 2022, in the library’s Roadrunner Room.

No creative talents needed here, just a whole lot of fun! This freestyle creative art session allows and encourages patrons to pick the most random art supplies available and create a “horrible” masterpiece.

Plan to get messy, creative, and silly! Art supplies will be provided.

Registration is not required. For information, please visit Branigan Memorial Library’s event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Amy Spangler, writer, at 575/528-4024 or by email at aspangler@las-cruces.org.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

