Bad Art Night

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites residents to join us for a night of Bad Art at 6 p.m. May 17, 2022, in the library’s Roadrunner Room.

No creative talents needed here, just a whole lot of fun! This freestyle creative art session allows and encourages patrons to pick the most random art supplies available and create a “horrible” masterpiece.

Plan to get messy, creative, and silly! Art supplies will be provided.

Registration is not required. For information, please visit Branigan Memorial Library’s event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Amy Spangler, writer, at 575/528-4024 or by email at aspangler@las-cruces.org.