Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites you to join us for the Branigan Book Club, our monthly book discussion group where we read and discuss a new book each month.

Discussions are at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Roadrunner Room. This month’s discussion will be on May 24, 2022, and we will be discussing the speculative fiction book “This Is How You Lose the Time War,” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.

Copies of the book are available to check out at Branigan Library.

Registration is not required. For information, please visit Thomas Branigan Memorial Library’s event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Amy Spangler at 575/528-4024 or by email at aspangler@las-cruces.org.