ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Branigan Book Club

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNh2T_0fQpwGeT00

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites you to join us for the Branigan Book Club, our monthly book discussion group where we read and discuss a new book each month.

Discussions are at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Roadrunner Room. This month’s discussion will be on May 24, 2022, and we will be discussing the speculative fiction book “This Is How You Lose the Time War,” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.

Copies of the book are available to check out at Branigan Library.

Registration is not required. For information, please visit Thomas Branigan Memorial Library’s event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Amy Spangler at 575/528-4024 or by email at aspangler@las-cruces.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Gladstone
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

305
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy