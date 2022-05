ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The IRONMAN World Championship is scheduled to be held this Saturday, May 7 in St. George. For those less athletically well-versed, the IRONMAN Triathlon is a long-distance race composed of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon run. It is renowned for being one of the […]

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO