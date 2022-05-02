ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Incidence and criteria used in the diagnosis of hospital-acquired malnutrition in adults: a systematic review and pooled incidence analysis

By Liliana Botero
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Despite advances in identifying malnutrition at hospital admission, decline in nutritional status of well-nourished patients can be overlooked. The aim of this systematic review was to investigate the incidence of hospital-acquired malnutrition (HAM), diagnostic criteria and health-related outcomes. PubMed, CINAHL, Embase and Cochrane...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Prepubertal BMI, pubertal growth patterns, and long-term BMI: Results from a longitudinal analysis in Chinese children and adolescents from 2005 to 2016

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To assess the effects of prepubertal BMI on pubertal growth patterns, and the influence of prepubertal BMI and pubertal growth patterns on long-term BMI among Chinese children and adolescents. Methods. A total of 9606 individuals aged between 7 and 18 years from...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malnutrition#Hospital#Multivariate Analysis#Univariate Analysis#Cinahl#Cochrane Library#Ham
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Arthritis drug used to treat patients with mild and moderate COVID-19

The anti-inflammatory drug improved patients’ oxygen saturation levels. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have shown that indomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild and moderate symptoms1. Indomethacin is usually used to relieve arthritis symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: De novo assembly, characterization, functional annotation and expression patterns of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) transcriptome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Reprogramming of pro-inflammatory human macrophages to an anti-inflammatory phenotype by bile acids

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18305-x, published online 10 January 2018. The original version of this Article was incomplete. In the original version of the Supplementary Information, the log fold change values were not included.Â The original Supplementary Information is attached here. In addition, Supplementary Data 2 and Supplementary Data...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Evidence that a DNA change made humans more susceptible to cancer

A team of researchers at the Sloan Kettering Institute working with a group at the American Museum of Natural History has found evidence of a change in human DNA after diverging from other primates that has made humans more susceptible to the development of cancerous tumors. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports, the group compares human genes to those of other primates to learn more about why humans are more prone to developing cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A randomized controlled trial of pharmacist-led therapeutic carbohydrate and energy restriction in type 2 diabetes

The original version of this article contained errors in Tables 1 and 2, where units of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) were expressed as mmol/L, while they should have been expressed as U/L. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

High-resolution computed tomography features associated with differentiation of tuberculosis among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia: a multi-institutional propensity-score matched study

While high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) is increasingly performed, its role in diagnosing pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has not been fully elucidated. This study aimed to determine HRCT features that can differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP in elderly patients. This study included consecutive elderly patients (age"‰>"‰65Â years) admitted to two teaching hospitals for pulmonary TB or non-TB pneumonia who met the CAP criteria of the American Thoracic Society/Infectious Diseases Society of America guidelines. After propensity score matching for clinical background between patients with pulmonary TB and those with non-TB CAP, their HRCT features were compared. This study included 151 patients with pulmonary TB and 238 patients with non-TB CAP. The presence of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities and the absence of ground-glass opacities and bronchial wall thickening were significantly associated with pulmonary TB. The negative predictive values of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities for pulmonary TB were moderate (70.6%, 67.9%, and 63.0%, respectively), whereas the positive predictive value of cavities was high (96.6%). In elderly patients, although some HRCT features could differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP, no useful findings could rule out pulmonary TB with certainty.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cancer cachexia: a nutritional or a systemic inflammatory syndrome?

Cancer cachexia has long been perceived as a nutritional syndrome. However, nutritional interventions have continued to be ineffective. With the recent recognition of the importance of systemic inflammation in the definition of this syndrome and treatment, has the time come to consider whether this syndrome is primarily a manifestation of systemic inflammation with the consequent implications for future treatment?
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy