Incidence and criteria used in the diagnosis of hospital-acquired malnutrition in adults: a systematic review and pooled incidence analysis

While high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) is increasingly performed, its role in diagnosing pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has not been fully elucidated. This study aimed to determine HRCT features that can differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP in elderly patients. This study included consecutive elderly patients (age"‰>"‰65Â years) admitted to two teaching hospitals for pulmonary TB or non-TB pneumonia who met the CAP criteria of the American Thoracic Society/Infectious Diseases Society of America guidelines. After propensity score matching for clinical background between patients with pulmonary TB and those with non-TB CAP, their HRCT features were compared. This study included 151 patients with pulmonary TB and 238 patients with non-TB CAP. The presence of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities and the absence of ground-glass opacities and bronchial wall thickening were significantly associated with pulmonary TB. The negative predictive values of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities for pulmonary TB were moderate (70.6%, 67.9%, and 63.0%, respectively), whereas the positive predictive value of cavities was high (96.6%). In elderly patients, although some HRCT features could differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP, no useful findings could rule out pulmonary TB with certainty.

