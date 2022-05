This year, 12 graduating seniors from the three local public high schools were chosen to each receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Marty Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament started in 2020 after the February 2019 death of 48-year-old John “Marty” Wilson, a seventh-generation Citrus County resident and Crystal River High School alum.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO