The cross-sectional and longitudinal relationship of diabetic retinopathy to cognitive impairment: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Robert N. F. Chan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo establish a potential relationship between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and different stages of cognitive impairment. Literature searches were conducted on PubMed and EMBASE, with keywords "diabetic retinopathy" and "cognitive impairment". Inclusion criteria were original human studies, and English language. Quality of studies was assessed by the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment (NOSGEN). The...

Nature.com

The immunology of multiple sclerosis

Our incomplete understanding of the causes and pathways involved in the onset and progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) limits our ability to effectively treat this complex neurological disease. Recent studies explore the role of immune cells at different stages of MS and how they interact with cells of the central nervous system (CNS). The findings presented here begin to question the exclusivity of an antigen-specific cause and highlight how seemingly distinct immune cell types can share common functions that drive disease. Innovative techniques further expose new disease-associated immune cell populations and reinforce how environmental context is critical to their phenotype and subsequent role in disease. Importantly, the differentiation of immune cells into a pathogenic state is potentially reversible through therapeutic manipulation. As such, understanding the mechanisms that provide plasticity to causal cell types is likely key to uncoupling these disease processes and may identify novel therapeutic targets that replace the need for cell ablation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
TIME

What to Know About BA.2.12.1, the New Variant Spreading in the U.S.

It’s only been about six months since the Omicron variant emerged and changed the landscape of the pandemic, sending case-counts soaring and causing breakthrough infections even among those who were fully vaccinated and boosted. The virus continues to keep scientists guessing, mutating into subvariants almost as fast as researchers can assign them names.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Regulating protease homeostasis in irritable bowel syndrome

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. New research has shown that specific commensal microbiota produce enzymes that suppress host luminal proteases. Notably, these microbial enzymes were depleted in patients with post-infection irritable bowel syndrome (PI-IBS). The findings highlight how host"“microbial interactions can influence protease homeostasis in the gut.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Cooling Archean cratons

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Plate tectonics is the dominant mode of mantle convection on the present-day Earth. However, when and how modern-style plate tectonics initiated during the Archean and when the first preserved continental crust, termed cratons, formed remains debated. The early Earth (>3 billion years ago (Ga)) had a considerably hotter mantle due to the residual heat left over from planetary accretion, which is thought to have hindered the formation of thick, stable cratonic lithosphere.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Migraine abortive treatment in children and adolescents in Israel

Migraine headaches in children may cause attacks that require abortive treatment. This study evaluated the incidence and efficacy of medications used for relieving migraine headache attacks in the pediatric population in Israel. Children 6"“18Â years of age who were diagnosed in our pediatric neurology clinic as having migraine headaches were enrolled into the study. Children and their parents recorded the children response to abortive treatment during consecutive migraine attacks. Fifty children, with 116 migraine attacks, were included in the study (30 females; mean age 12; range 6"“18). Forty-seven (94%) reported on abortive treatment on the first migraine attack, 43 (86%) on a second migraine attack and 26 (52%) on a third migraine attack. During the first recorded migraine attack, 41 children (87.5%) reported taking only one type of medication for each headache episode, mainly ibuprofen or acetaminophen; less than a quarter used dipyrone (metamizol). Overall the improvement rate after two hours was 65.4%"‰Â±"‰27 for ibuprofen, 59.8"‰Â±"‰35.3 for acetaminophen and 50.9"‰Â±"‰27.4 for dipyrone without statistical difference. However, in the first recorded headache episode, males had a significantly better response to acetaminophen, compared to ibuprofen (95%"‰Â±"‰28 vs 75"‰Â±"‰20). In conclusion, Children with migraine in Israel mainly use a single medication for each headache episode. Ibuprofen is the most commonly used abortive treatment; however, acetaminophen was associated with a better response among some of our patients.
WORLD
Nature.com

Molecular basis for the initiation of DNA primer synthesis

During the initiation of DNA replication, oligonucleotide primers are synthesized de novo by primases and are subsequently extended by replicative polymerases to complete genome duplication. The primase-polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily is a diverse grouping of primases, which includes replicative primases and CRISPR-associated primase-polymerases (CAPPs) involved in adaptive immunity1,2,3. Although much is known about the activities of these enzymes, the precise mechanism used by primases to initiate primer synthesis has not been elucidated. Here we identify the molecular bases for the initiation of primer synthesis by CAPP and show that this mechanism is also conserved in replicative primases. The crystal structure of a primer initiation complex reveals how the incoming nucleotides are positioned within the active site, adjacent to metal cofactors and paired to the templating single-stranded DNA strand, before synthesis of the first phosphodiester bond. Furthermore, the structure of a Prim-Pol complex with double-stranded DNA shows how the enzyme subsequently extends primers in a processive polymerase mode. The structural and mechanistic studies presented here establish how Prim-Pol proteins instigate primer synthesis, revealing the requisite molecular determinants for primer synthesis within the catalytic domain. This work also establishes that the catalytic domain of Prim-Pol enzymes, including replicative primases, is sufficient to catalyse primer formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New role for enzyme autotaxin in stroke excitotoxicity

Higher levels of the enzyme autotaxin (ATX) are associated with worse outcomes in individuals with stroke, says a new study published in Science Translational Medicine. In a mouse model of stroke, inhibition of ATX improved outcome, indicating therapeutic potential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Study of the sorting pattern of dredger fill under artificial disturbance based on the concealment degree

This paper focuses on the sorting pattern of silt deposited at estuaries under artificial disturbance based on the concept of bidirectional concealment, which is introduced for such silt with similar particle size, low disturbance exposure angle, and difficult sorting. By establishing the relationship among the absolute concealment (Î”i), the drag force coefficient (\({C}_{\mathrm{D}}\)), and the lift force coefficient (\({C}_{\mathrm{L}}\)) of highly concealed silt particles under disturbance and considering the concepts of disturbance intensity, disturbance direction, and particle concealment degree, the contribution equation for the effective depth (Y) of artificial disturbance in the deposited slurry is introduced, and the mechanical equation for the internal disturbance of silt is established. On this basis, the motion initiation probability for fine particles (\({\varepsilon }_{{d}_{i}}\)) is calculated using the Shields parameter (\(\Theta\)c), and the theoretical model of plastic sandy silt sorting under artificial disturbance is derived from the Markov chain-based three-state transition. The method proposed in this paper can explain the bedload gradation of sandy silt under internal physical disturbance. The calculated data in this paper agrees well with that of the flume test on uniform sandy silt and the related sediment particle theories. Therefore, the clay particle transport pattern model in slurry under artificial disturbance based on the bidirectional concealment degree can explain the gradation changes of flow-plastic sandy silt under artificial disturbance, thus providing a theoretical basis for the research on the sorting of flow-plastic sandy silt under artificial disturbance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Single electrons on solid neon as a solid-state qubit platform

Progress towards the realization of quantum computers requires persistent advances in their constituent building blocks-qubits. Novel qubit platforms that simultaneously embody long coherence, fast operation and large scalability offer compelling advantages in the construction of quantum computers and many other quantum information systems1,2,3. Electrons, ubiquitous elementary particles of non-zero charge, spin and mass, have commonly been perceived as paradigmatic local quantum information carriers. Despite superior controllability and configurability, their practical performance as qubits through either motional or spin states depends critically on their material environment3,4,5. Here we report our experimental realization of a qubit platform based on isolated single electrons trapped on an ultraclean solid neon surface in vacuum6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13. By integrating an electron trap in a circuit quantum electrodynamics architecture14,15,16,17,18,19,20, we achieve strong coupling between the motional states of a single electron and a single microwave photon in an on-chip superconducting resonator. Qubit gate operations and dispersive readout are implemented to measure the energy relaxation time T1 of 15"‰Î¼s and phase coherence time T2 over 200"‰ns. These results indicate that the electron-on-solid-neon qubit already performs near the state of the art for a charge qubit21.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Prepubertal BMI, pubertal growth patterns, and long-term BMI: Results from a longitudinal analysis in Chinese children and adolescents from 2005 to 2016

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To assess the effects of prepubertal BMI on pubertal growth patterns, and the influence of prepubertal BMI and pubertal growth patterns on long-term BMI among Chinese children and adolescents. Methods. A total of 9606 individuals aged between 7 and 18 years from...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gregor Mendel and the concepts of dominance and recessiveness

Developed at a time when the basic molecular and cellular elements of inheritance were yet to be identified, the concepts of dominance and recessiveness are at the core of the connection between genotype and phenotype in diploid organisms. On the occasion of Gregor Mendel's 200th birthday, we reflect on the history of the terms dominant and recessive, and their current use in medical genetics.
SCIENCE

