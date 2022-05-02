ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Dump truck crashes down embarkment, overturns in Annapolis

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

A driver careened 40 feet down an embankment and overturned on Monday, Anne Arundel County...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Accidents
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Annapolis, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Police#Traffic Accident#Maryland Route 665#Wbal Tv 11
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy