Cancer

The dual role of glioma exosomal microRNAs: glioma eliminates tumor suppressor miR-1298-5p via exosomes to promote immunosuppressive effects of MDSCs

By Yanhua Qi
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear evidence shows that tumors could secrete microRNAs (miRNAs) via exosomes to modulate the tumor microenvironment (TME). However, the mechanisms sorting specific miRNAs into exosomes are still unclear. In order to study the biological function and characterization of exosomal miRNAs, we performed whole-transcriptome sequencing in 59 patients' whole-course cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Liver-specific overexpression of Gab2 accelerates hepatocellular carcinoma progression by activating immunosuppression of myeloid-derived suppressor cells

In the "Financial Support" section, one of the grant numbers was incorrectly listed as 8210115473 but should be 82103189. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Shuai Chen, Jianghong Cheng. Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, School of Medicine,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-resolution computed tomography features associated with differentiation of tuberculosis among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia: a multi-institutional propensity-score matched study

While high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) is increasingly performed, its role in diagnosing pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) among elderly patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has not been fully elucidated. This study aimed to determine HRCT features that can differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP in elderly patients. This study included consecutive elderly patients (age"‰>"‰65Â years) admitted to two teaching hospitals for pulmonary TB or non-TB pneumonia who met the CAP criteria of the American Thoracic Society/Infectious Diseases Society of America guidelines. After propensity score matching for clinical background between patients with pulmonary TB and those with non-TB CAP, their HRCT features were compared. This study included 151 patients with pulmonary TB and 238 patients with non-TB CAP. The presence of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities and the absence of ground-glass opacities and bronchial wall thickening were significantly associated with pulmonary TB. The negative predictive values of centrilobular nodules, air bronchograms, and cavities for pulmonary TB were moderate (70.6%, 67.9%, and 63.0%, respectively), whereas the positive predictive value of cavities was high (96.6%). In elderly patients, although some HRCT features could differentiate pulmonary TB from non-TB CAP, no useful findings could rule out pulmonary TB with certainty.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Preface"“special issue on hypertension in Asia: the second story

The Special Issue on Hypertension in Asia in this month's edition of Hypertension Research includes one Review article, one Original Article and two commentaries. Tsuchihashi nicely reviews "salt intake" [1] and discusses six strategies to achieve a target salt intake level of <6"‰g/day with the cooperation of schools, society, and the government especially in Japanese individuals. This review will contribute to creating a society with low salt intake in Asian countries, in which excessive salt intake is a common issue. Original research article by Kim et al. presents database analysis of anti-hypertensive drugs focusing on diuretics [2]. They analyzed whether diuretics are superior to other classes of drugs as first-line anti-hypertensive medications using the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. They concluded that diuretics were not superior to other classes of anti-hypertensive medications and were inferior to angiotensin receptor blockers in hypertensive patients without cardiovascular disease. The therapeutic benefits of diuretics have been discussed, especially in black and Asian people who have salt-sensitivity or high-salt intake. However, this Korean study did not show any benefit of diuretics as first-line drugs in a real-world setting. Considering that it has been pointed out that there is a difference between thiazide and thiazide-like diuretics [3], careful consideration is necessary in interpretating these findings. Two commentaries discuss the Japanese clinical studies recently published in Hypertension Research. Sekizuka summarized the effect of uric acid metabolism and xanthine oxidoreductase (XO) inhibitors on vascular damage and analyzed the reasons for the improvement in arterial stiffness observed in a XO inhibitor-treated group from a sub-analysis of the PRIZE study [4] in this commentary [5]. Toyoda summarized the possible beneficial effects of intensive blood pressure-lowering treatment on recurrent stroke subtype risk in patients with a history of ischemic stroke [6]. In post hoc analysis of the RESPCT study, strict control of blood pressure lowering to <120/80"‰mmHg markedly reduced the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage [7]. He discussed the management of blood pressure in post-stroke patients from various points of view. Enjoy the second story of the Special Issue for Hypertension in Asia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CD4 T cells are required to improve the efficacy of CIK therapy in non-small cell lung cancer

As a widely studied adoptive treatment method, CIK (cytokine-induced killer cells) treatment has shown clinical benefits in many clinical trials on non-small cell lung cancer. As a heterogeneous cell population, however, CIK cells have a strong instability and individual differences in their efficacies, which are collaboratively regulated by the tumor microenvironment and CIK subpopulations. Among them, CD4+ T cells belong to a crucial subgroup of the CIK cell population, and their influence on CIK therapy is still unclear. Herein, we show how CD4+ T cells positively regulate the functions of CD3+CD56+ T and CD3+CD8+ T cells. During this process, we found that Th1/Th17 CD4+ subgroups can induce the phosphorylation of the AKT pathway by secreting IL-17A, and upregulate the expression of T-bet/Eomes transcription factors, thereby restoring the function of CD8+/CD3+CD56+ T cells and reversing the exhaustion of PD-1+Tim-3+ T cells. These findings will provide guidance for the clinical screening of suitable populations for CIK treatment and formulation of strategies for CIK therapy plus immune checkpoint treatment. Based on these findings, we are conducting an open-label phase II study (NCT04836728) is to evaluate the effects of autologous CIKs in combination with PD-1 inhibitor in the first-line treatment of IV NSCLC, and hope to observe patients' benefits in this clinical trial.
CANCER
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Are We in the Middle of an Invisible COVID Wave?

Over the past month, the number of new COVID cases in my social circle has become impossible to ignore. I brushed off the first few—guests at a wedding I attended in early April—as outliers during the post-Omicron lull. But then came frantic texts from two former colleagues. The next week, a friend at the local café was complaining that she’d lost her sense of smell. My Instagram feed is now surfacing selfies of people in isolation, some for the second or third time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TIME

What to Know About BA.2.12.1, the New Variant Spreading in the U.S.

It’s only been about six months since the Omicron variant emerged and changed the landscape of the pandemic, sending case-counts soaring and causing breakthrough infections even among those who were fully vaccinated and boosted. The virus continues to keep scientists guessing, mutating into subvariants almost as fast as researchers can assign them names.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing residents fretted on Friday over tightening COVID curbs in its biggest district and dozens of new cases reported daily as China's leaders reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Neurological complications in adult allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients: Incidence, characteristics and long-term follow-up in a multicenter series

Neurological complications (NCs) represent a diagnostic and clinical challenge in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT) patients. We retrospectively analyzed NC incidence, etiology, timing, characteristics, outcome, and long-term effects in 2384 adult patients transplanted in seven Italian institutions between January 2007 and December 2019. Ninety-three (3.9%) patients were affected by 96 NCs that were infectious (29.2%), immune/inflammatory (26%), drug-related (12.5%), cerebrovascular (5.2%), metabolic (3.1%), related to central nervous system disease relapse (11.5%) and malignancy (3.1%), or undefined (9.4%). Six patients (6.4%) had neurological manifestations of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). NCs occurred on average at day +128 (from âˆ’5 to +4063). Early (< day +120) and late NCs had similar frequencies (46.9% vs 53.1%, p"‰="‰0.39). Thirty-one patients (33.3%) were affected by acute or chronic GVHD at the NC onset. With a median follow-up of 25.4 (0.4"“163) months, the overall mortality due to NCs was 22.6%. The median time between NC onset and death was 36 (1"“269) days. Infectious NCs were the main cause (61.9%) of NC-related mortality. A persistent neurological impairment occurred in 20.4% patients, 57.9% of whom being affected by immune/inflammatory NCs. This study highlights the rare, yet severe impact of alloHSCT-associated NCs on patient survival and long-term functional ability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

New role for enzyme autotaxin in stroke excitotoxicity

Higher levels of the enzyme autotaxin (ATX) are associated with worse outcomes in individuals with stroke, says a new study published in Science Translational Medicine. In a mouse model of stroke, inhibition of ATX improved outcome, indicating therapeutic potential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: De novo assembly, characterization, functional annotation and expression patterns of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) transcriptome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Ceramide synthase 6 impacts T-cell allogeneic response and graft-versus-host disease through regulating N-RAS/ERK pathway

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is an effective immunotherapy for various hematologic malignancies, predominantly through potent graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effect. However, the mortality after allo-HCT is because of relapse of primary malignancy and followed by graft-vs-host-disease (GVHD) as a major cause of transplant-related mortality. Hence, strategies to limit GVHD while preserving the GVL effect are highly desirable. Ceramide, which serves a central role in sphingolipid metabolism, is generated by ceramide synthases (CerS1"“6). In this study, we found that genetic or pharmacologic targeting of CerS6 prevented and reversed chronic GVHD (cGVHD). Furthermore, specific inhibition of CerS6 with ST1072 significantly ameliorated acute GVHD (aGVHD) while preserving the GVL effect, which differed from FTY720 that attenuated aGVHD but impaired GVL activity. At the cellular level, blockade of CerS6 restrained donor T cells from migrating into GVHD target organs and preferentially reduced activation of donor CD4 T cells. At the molecular level, CerS6 was required for optimal TCR signaling, CD3/PKCÎ¸ co-localization, and subsequent N-RAS activation and ERK signaling, especially on CD4+ T cells. The current study provides rationale and means for targeting CerS6 to control GVHD and leukemia relapse, which would enhance the efficacy of allo-HCT as an immunotherapy for hematologic malignancies in the clinic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Northwestern Pacific tropical cyclone activity enhanced by increased Asian dust emissions during the Little Ice Age

In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Chu were incorrectly given as 'Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute, Wuhan 430010, China.' but should have been 'Institute of Physical Oceanography and Remote Sensing, Ocean College, Zhejiang University, Zhoushan, 316000, China'. The original article has been corrected. School of Marine Science and...
ENVIRONMENT

