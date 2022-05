Aguek Arop will return to San Diego State’s basketball program, taking advantage of the NCAA’s offer of an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Arop called the opportunity to stay with the team, along with continuing his education “two of the main factors in my decision.” He added in last week’s announcement that he was grateful “that San Diego State allowed me to take my time in this decision.”

