Las Vegas, NV

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

By Brett Forrest
FOX Reno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Park Service (NPS) and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said human remains were discovered at Lake Mead on Sunday. "Homicide is responding to an event near the main Marina launch ramp where there [sic] we believe a dead body has been found," LVMPD said...

