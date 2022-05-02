City Council preview for May 3

The Fort Worth City Council work session will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Room 2020 at City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports: February 2022 sales tax update; update on transit partnership projects with NCTCOG, Trinity Metro and TxDOT; management diversity report; public-private electric vehicle charging stations program; pavement markings update.

Presentations: Fort Worth Employees’ Retirement Fund update; budget process.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library and on the city’s YouTube channel.

Other May 3 Council meetings:

Audit Committee, 11 a.m. in Room 2020 at City Hall.

City Council executive session, noon.

City Council public comment meeting, 6 p.m., Council Chamber at City Hall. Fill out a speaker comment card.

