Fort Worth bond program, charter, District 4 on Saturday ballot

Early voting in Saturday’s elections continues through Tuesday, May 3. On Saturday, May 7, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find voting locations in your county of residence, visit one of these election websites:

Bond election

The $560 million bond package includes propositions funding capital investments in Fort Worth neighborhoods, business districts and infrastructure. Issuance of the bonds to fund these proposed improvements is not expected to raise taxes.

The propositions are broken down into five propositions. Voters can vote for or against each proposition on the ballot.

Proposition A: $360,218,300 for streets and mobility-related projects.

Proposition B: $123,955,500 for park and recreation purposes, including a new aquatics center in the Stop Six neighborhood and a rebuilt Forest Park Pool.

Proposition C: $12,505,200 for a new library in far northwest Fort Worth.

Proposition D: $39,321,000 for police and fire public safety facilities. Included is a proposed headquarters for the Northwest Patrol Division.

Proposition E: $15,000,000 for the city’s Open Space program, which focuses on acquiring natural areas.

Learn more about the bond propositions online.

City Charter election

Thirteen proposed amendments to the Fort Worth City Charter will be on Saturday’s ballot. Voters may vote for or against each of the propositions individually.

Among the propositions is increasing the mayor and councilmembers’ annual pay, as well as other propositions designed to delete outdated language and to reflect the current organization of Fort Worth’s municipal government.

Learn more about the charter amendments online.

District 4 special election

An election will be held on Saturday to fill an unexpired term in Council District 4. The election is required because Councilmember Cary Moon resigned his seat by filing to run for the Texas House of Representatives last fall.

