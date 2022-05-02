Learn about plans for Eighth Avenue improvements

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department will host a virtual community meeting to update residents on upcoming construction for the Eighth Avenue Safety and Circulation Improvements project.

Safety and circulation improvements will be installed along Eighth Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Cooper Street and at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Mistletoe Boulevard. This work includes roadway and sidewalk improvements and landscaping enhancements.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, via Webex. The meeting number is 2555 001 3274; the meeting password is safety. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Jose Orozco by email at 817-392-8785.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.