ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Learn about plans for Eighth Avenue improvements

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjFYb_0fQozBdc00

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department will host a virtual community meeting to update residents on upcoming construction for the Eighth Avenue Safety and Circulation Improvements project.

Safety and circulation improvements will be installed along Eighth Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Cooper Street and at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Mistletoe Boulevard. This work includes roadway and sidewalk improvements and landscaping enhancements.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, via Webex. The meeting number is 2555 001 3274; the meeting password is safety. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Jose Orozco by email at 817-392-8785.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zivhg_0fQozBdc00

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Avenue#Urban Construction#Webex#City News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

250
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy