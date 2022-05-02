ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

City Police Investigating Multiple Vehicles Appearing to be Deliberately Struck during Early Morning Hours

connect-bridgeport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFROM THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT, INTERIM CHIEF MARK ROGERS. During the early morning hours of Monday, May 2, 2022, Bridgeport Police responded to the area of U.S. Route 50...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
Bridgeport, CT
Cars
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Vehicles#Maple Lake
Daily Voice

Mother Dies After Falling Off Train Platform In Stamford

A 34-year-old Fairfield County mother died days after she and her infant fell off a train platform. The incident took place around 1:20 p.m., Monday, April 25 at the Stamford Train Station. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, confirmed Monday, May 2, that Jessica Perez died over the weekend,...
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy