The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning a new kicker on a three-year deal named Gabe Brkic from the University of Oklahoma. Signing Brkic situated the team at 91 players when 90 is the threshold until the regular season. Accordingly, the Vikings general manager and coaching staff had to cut ties with one player, and that was defensive lineman Jordon Scott.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO