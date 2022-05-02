ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY OFFERS FREE HIV TESTING Monthly After-Hours Clinic This Thursday, May 5, 2022

By FDOH-Escambia
floridahealth.gov
 4 days ago

Pensacola, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) offers free HIV rapid testing at the After-Hours Clinic, held on the first Thursday of each month. The next After-Hours Clinic is this Thursday, May 5, 2022, at FDOH-Escambia’s Fairfield location. Open to the public, no appointment needed. Details...

escambia.floridahealth.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Health
City
Fairfield, FL
Pensacola, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hiv Infection#Health Care#Oraquick#Fdoh Escambia
click orlando

Dead shark found hanging from rafters at Florida high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A dead shark was found hanging from the rafters above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School on Thursday morning, according to the St. Johns County School District. The school district told News 6 partner WJXT-TV the discovery was made at about 8 a.m....
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Florida deputy runs over beachgoer lying in sand

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. A sheriff's deputy ran over a beachgoer who was lying on the sand in a Florida beach as he was trying to drive away to check on a 911 hangup call. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
L. Cane

Tips For Dealing With Lovebugs in Florida

Pretty soon, it is going to be lovebug season in Florida. When this happens, it's not uncommon to see the bugs around your home or office, but they're arguably most troublesome when they get on the paint of your car. According to ABC Action News, May is the beginning of the mating season for lovebugs, and this season lasts about four weeks. During this time, you may see the bugs during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some tips to help minimize the effects of the bugs.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities Where People Are Moving To

The pandemic saw many people pack up and move to new locations. The ability to work remotely gave people additional options, and many took full advantage of this. According to the moving company PODS, even as the pandemic slows, people are still moving. And many of them prefer the southeastern part of the United States, particularly Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy