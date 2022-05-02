FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY OFFERS FREE HIV TESTING Monthly After-Hours Clinic This Thursday, May 5, 2022
Pensacola, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) offers free HIV rapid testing at the After-Hours Clinic, held on the first Thursday of each month. The next After-Hours Clinic is this Thursday, May 5, 2022, at FDOH-Escambia’s Fairfield location. Open to the public, no appointment needed. Details...escambia.floridahealth.gov
