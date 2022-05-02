ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City council member talks plans for increased police presence at Inner Harbor

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore City Councilman Eric Costello on Monday joined C4 and Bryan Nehman to discuss plans for more officers to patrol the area of the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore. Costello who represents the area, said there...

