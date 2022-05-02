ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City council member talks plans for increased police presence at Inner Harbor

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore City Councilman Eric Costello on Monday joined C4 and Bryan Nehman to discuss plans for more officers to patrol the area of the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore. Costello who represents the area, said there...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Baltimore Bus Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nichelle Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Baltimore bus driver, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office. On Tuesday, Cameron Silcott pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a handgun to shoot MTA bus driver Marcus Parks 10 times.  Parks died from his injuries.  Court documents show that Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus. While running along East Fayette Street, Parks got off his bus and chased the two of them, according to the documents.  As he reengaged with them, Silcott pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore City Council#Police#Downtown Baltimore#Inner Harbor
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month. Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore's latest homicide victim found near school in Highlandtown

Baltimore's latest homicide appears to have occurred near a school in Highlandtown. City police say officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Eaton Street, on the street outside Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Robbery Detectives Seek Identity Of Armed Robbers Who Target Baltimore’s Cell Phone Stores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Businesses along Baltimore’s Eastern Avenue and Lombard Street corridors have been repeatedly robbed for almost three weeks, police said on Monday. The businesses were all targets of armed robberies, according to authorities. These robberies began on April 14, police said. A partial list of the robberies obtained by WJZ shows that armed robbers targeted several cell phone stores.  They robbed the T-Mobile store in the 400 block of S. Broadway on April 13 and April 24, according to authorities. They robbed the T-Mobile store in the 3800 block of Lombard Street on April 15, police said. They also robbed the Boost Mobile store in the 3700 block of Eastern Avenue on April 18, according to authorities. An unnamed store was robbed around 7 p.m. on May 2 too, police confirmed to WJZ. Now, detectives have put together a list of suspects and are trying to learn their identities.  If you know these suspects, contact Citywide Robbery Detectives at 410-366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify victims of deceased Baltimore County music teacher

TOWSON, MD—During the course of a recent investigation, Baltimore County detectives recovered recordings of individuals that were taken without their knowledge. The suspect in this case, who is now deceased, has been identified as 46-year-old Scott Tiemann. At the time of Tiemann’s death, he was teaching music lessons at his Pikesville home…the same location where victims were recorded. Tiemann was … Continue reading "Police seek to identify victims of deceased Baltimore County music teacher" The post Police seek to identify victims of deceased Baltimore County music teacher appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 25, Hospitalized In North Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was shot in North Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to the intersection or York Road and Cold Spring Lane about 9:21 p.m. found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man With Gunshot Injuries Dies After Seeking Help From Johns Hopkins Doctors, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Monday, according to authorities. The man arrived at Johns Hopkins Hospital with gunshot injuries around 5:23 p.m., police said. Doctors tried to save the man but he died from his injuries, according to authorities. Homicide detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact detectives at 940)396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen Suspect Among Those Charged With Carjacking Baltimore Detective As City Carjackings Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have now charged a 16-year-old suspect and a 23-year-old suspect for the brazen carjacking of a Baltimore police detective that unfolded on busy Hanover Street in Cherry Hill just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said three armed suspects confronted the officer in an unmarked patrol car in front of a convenience store. They were able to steal the car, then drove off and crashed less than a half-mile away in Port Covington. Police said both Gardner and the teenager were taken to Central Booking. One suspect in the incident remains unidentified and at large. #BREAKING: Charges filed against...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy