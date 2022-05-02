ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors for hypertension-hemodynamic effects and relevance to hypertensive heart disease

By Kazuomi Kario
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitors have multiple beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. The angiotensin receptor"“neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril/valsartan has been shown to effectively reduce ambulatory 24-h blood pressure in patients with hypertension, and improvements in many aspects of hemodynamic function have also been reported. Overall hemodynamic effects on arterial stiffness and nocturnal blood...

www.nature.com

The role of the gut microbiota in the initiation and progression of hypertension has been newly identified, suggesting that targeting the gut microbiota may provide a new treatment strategy. This entails a complicated interaction between the gut microbiota and different host systems (e.g., immune system) or organs (e.g., gut, spleen) that contribute to blood pressure control. The significance of the gut microbiota in treatment-resistant hypertension is still unknown, owing to a lack of appropriate animal models. Given that the gut microbiota has a variety of enzymatic activities, we hypothesized that the gut microbiota may be involved in the metabolism of antihypertensive medications, causing treatment-resistant hypertension. We investigated this hypothesis in a simple, new hypertension paradigm and found that hypertensive rats pretreated with antibiotics to reduce the gut microbiota had a better response to the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor captopril. This is a simple rodent model for testing the effectiveness of antihypertensive medications. Further mechanistic research may shed light on the pathogenic function of the gut microbiota in resistant hypertension. Our method presents a novel model that has the potential to be employed in the research of resistant hypertension.
The Special Issue on Hypertension in Asia in this month's edition of Hypertension Research includes one Review article, one Original Article and two commentaries. Tsuchihashi nicely reviews "salt intake" [1] and discusses six strategies to achieve a target salt intake level of <6"‰g/day with the cooperation of schools, society, and the government especially in Japanese individuals. This review will contribute to creating a society with low salt intake in Asian countries, in which excessive salt intake is a common issue. Original research article by Kim et al. presents database analysis of anti-hypertensive drugs focusing on diuretics [2]. They analyzed whether diuretics are superior to other classes of drugs as first-line anti-hypertensive medications using the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. They concluded that diuretics were not superior to other classes of anti-hypertensive medications and were inferior to angiotensin receptor blockers in hypertensive patients without cardiovascular disease. The therapeutic benefits of diuretics have been discussed, especially in black and Asian people who have salt-sensitivity or high-salt intake. However, this Korean study did not show any benefit of diuretics as first-line drugs in a real-world setting. Considering that it has been pointed out that there is a difference between thiazide and thiazide-like diuretics [3], careful consideration is necessary in interpretating these findings. Two commentaries discuss the Japanese clinical studies recently published in Hypertension Research. Sekizuka summarized the effect of uric acid metabolism and xanthine oxidoreductase (XO) inhibitors on vascular damage and analyzed the reasons for the improvement in arterial stiffness observed in a XO inhibitor-treated group from a sub-analysis of the PRIZE study [4] in this commentary [5]. Toyoda summarized the possible beneficial effects of intensive blood pressure-lowering treatment on recurrent stroke subtype risk in patients with a history of ischemic stroke [6]. In post hoc analysis of the RESPCT study, strict control of blood pressure lowering to <120/80"‰mmHg markedly reduced the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage [7]. He discussed the management of blood pressure in post-stroke patients from various points of view. Enjoy the second story of the Special Issue for Hypertension in Asia.
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
The anti-inflammatory drug improved patients’ oxygen saturation levels. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have shown that indomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild and moderate symptoms1. Indomethacin is usually used to relieve arthritis symptoms...
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18305-x, published online 10 January 2018. The original version of this Article was incomplete. In the original version of the Supplementary Information, the log fold change values were not included.Â The original Supplementary Information is attached here. In addition, Supplementary Data 2 and Supplementary Data...
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. New research has shown that specific commensal microbiota produce enzymes that suppress host luminal proteases. Notably, these microbial enzymes were depleted in patients with post-infection irritable bowel syndrome (PI-IBS). The findings highlight how host"“microbial interactions can influence protease homeostasis in the gut.
The original version of this article contained errors in Tables 1 and 2, where units of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) were expressed as mmol/L, while they should have been expressed as U/L. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
In the "Financial Support" section, one of the grant numbers was incorrectly listed as 8210115473 but should be 82103189. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Shuai Chen, Jianghong Cheng. Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, School of Medicine,...
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
During the initiation of DNA replication, oligonucleotide primers are synthesized de novo by primases and are subsequently extended by replicative polymerases to complete genome duplication. The primase-polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily is a diverse grouping of primases, which includes replicative primases and CRISPR-associated primase-polymerases (CAPPs) involved in adaptive immunity1,2,3. Although much is known about the activities of these enzymes, the precise mechanism used by primases to initiate primer synthesis has not been elucidated. Here we identify the molecular bases for the initiation of primer synthesis by CAPP and show that this mechanism is also conserved in replicative primases. The crystal structure of a primer initiation complex reveals how the incoming nucleotides are positioned within the active site, adjacent to metal cofactors and paired to the templating single-stranded DNA strand, before synthesis of the first phosphodiester bond. Furthermore, the structure of a Prim-Pol complex with double-stranded DNA shows how the enzyme subsequently extends primers in a processive polymerase mode. The structural and mechanistic studies presented here establish how Prim-Pol proteins instigate primer synthesis, revealing the requisite molecular determinants for primer synthesis within the catalytic domain. This work also establishes that the catalytic domain of Prim-Pol enzymes, including replicative primases, is sufficient to catalyse primer formation.
