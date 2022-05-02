ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Validation of an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device employing a novel method to detect atrial fibrillation

By Tomonori Watanabe
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe evaluated the accuracy of a 24-hr ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device with a new irregular heartbeat (IHB) algorithm for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) during each BP measurement. Ninety patients with a history of elevated BP and some type of arrhythmia (mean age 63.2"‰Â±"‰10.3 years; 94% with hypertension; 81% with...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Depletion of the gut microbiota enhances the blood pressure-lowering effect of captopril: implication of the gut microbiota in resistant hypertension

The role of the gut microbiota in the initiation and progression of hypertension has been newly identified, suggesting that targeting the gut microbiota may provide a new treatment strategy. This entails a complicated interaction between the gut microbiota and different host systems (e.g., immune system) or organs (e.g., gut, spleen) that contribute to blood pressure control. The significance of the gut microbiota in treatment-resistant hypertension is still unknown, owing to a lack of appropriate animal models. Given that the gut microbiota has a variety of enzymatic activities, we hypothesized that the gut microbiota may be involved in the metabolism of antihypertensive medications, causing treatment-resistant hypertension. We investigated this hypothesis in a simple, new hypertension paradigm and found that hypertensive rats pretreated with antibiotics to reduce the gut microbiota had a better response to the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor captopril. This is a simple rodent model for testing the effectiveness of antihypertensive medications. Further mechanistic research may shed light on the pathogenic function of the gut microbiota in resistant hypertension. Our method presents a novel model that has the potential to be employed in the research of resistant hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Liver-specific overexpression of Gab2 accelerates hepatocellular carcinoma progression by activating immunosuppression of myeloid-derived suppressor cells

In the "Financial Support" section, one of the grant numbers was incorrectly listed as 8210115473 but should be 82103189. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Shuai Chen, Jianghong Cheng. Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, School of Medicine,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulatory Blood Pressure#Systolic Blood Pressure#Abpm#Ihb#Bp#Af
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy