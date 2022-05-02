ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Thomas McKee, 59, of Sioux Falls

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS — Thomas McKee, 59, of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, April...

KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!. Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

