Suspect In Death Of Isreali Tourist Efraim Gordon Pleads Guilty To Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of three suspects pleaded guilty Monday in the death of a man visiting Baltimore last spring. The plea comes almost one year to the date of the murder.

The suspect, 18-year-old Omarion Anderson, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Anderson, who was 17 at the time, 18-year-old William Clinton III and an unidentified 16-year-old were charged last June in connection with the murder of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man who was in Baltimore for a family wedding last May when he was shot and killed on his aunt and uncle’s doorstep.

Officers responded shortly after midnight on May 3, 2021, to the 3700 block of Fords Lane. There, police found Gordon shot once in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. Gordon was also engaged to be married.

“It’s crazy to think what one very stupid decision and evil decision, decisions of somebody who doesn’t care about life can destroy. How much damage it can cause,” said Gordon’s cousin, Sara Marshall.

A year after his death, Efraim Gordon’s family has seen new life: a baby who now shares his name.

“This is our first boy,” Marshall said. “We have five girls so it really just felt like a sign from above.”

Charging documents revealed that surveillance footage in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood along with physical evidence, including a stolen car, helped identify the trio. Police said footage showed the three suspects confronting Gordon before he was shot.

Anderson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WJZ. The trial for the two remaining suspects in the murder case has been postponed until later this tear.

“It’s just so terribly sad that he was, you know, he was just shot and taken away so suddenly, so, so ruthlessly, and just, he didn’t deserve it, you know?” Marshall said. “They didn’t give him a chance. So I don’t believe that people that did it should get the chance either.”