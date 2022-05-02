ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Suspect In Death Of Isreali Tourist Efraim Gordon Pleads Guilty To Murder

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW6Ud_0fQoCZth00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of three suspects pleaded guilty Monday in the death of a man visiting Baltimore last spring. The plea comes almost one year to the date of the murder.

The suspect, 18-year-old Omarion Anderson, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Anderson, who was 17 at the time, 18-year-old William Clinton III and an unidentified 16-year-old were charged last June in connection with the murder of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man who was in Baltimore for a family wedding last May when he was shot and killed on his aunt and uncle’s doorstep.

Officers responded shortly after midnight on May 3, 2021, to the 3700 block of Fords Lane. There, police found Gordon shot once in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. Gordon was also engaged to be married.

“It’s crazy to think what one very stupid decision and evil decision, decisions of somebody who doesn’t care about life can destroy. How much damage it can cause,” said Gordon’s cousin, Sara Marshall.

A year after his death, Efraim Gordon’s family has seen new life: a baby who now shares his name.

“This is our first boy,” Marshall said. “We have five girls so it really just felt like a sign from above.”

Charging documents revealed that surveillance footage in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood along with physical evidence, including a stolen car, helped identify the trio. Police said footage showed the three suspects confronting Gordon before he was shot.

Anderson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WJZ. The trial for the two remaining suspects in the murder case has been postponed until later this tear.

“It’s just so terribly sad that he was, you know, he was just shot and taken away so suddenly, so, so ruthlessly, and just, he didn’t deserve it, you know?” Marshall said. “They didn’t give him a chance. So I don’t believe that people that did it should get the chance either.”

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Baltimore, MD
