Astronomy

Five thousand exoplanets at the NASA Exoplanet Archive

By Jessie L. Christiansen
Nature.com
 4 days ago

The past three decades have seen the number of known exoplanets grow by over three orders of magnitude. To mark the milestone, the Lead Scientist of the NASA Exoplanet Archive, Jessie Christiansen, looks at the history, the contents and the future of this community resource. In 1992, Aleksander Wolszczan...

www.nature.com

ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Single electrons on solid neon as a solid-state qubit platform

Progress towards the realization of quantum computers requires persistent advances in their constituent building blocks-qubits. Novel qubit platforms that simultaneously embody long coherence, fast operation and large scalability offer compelling advantages in the construction of quantum computers and many other quantum information systems1,2,3. Electrons, ubiquitous elementary particles of non-zero charge, spin and mass, have commonly been perceived as paradigmatic local quantum information carriers. Despite superior controllability and configurability, their practical performance as qubits through either motional or spin states depends critically on their material environment3,4,5. Here we report our experimental realization of a qubit platform based on isolated single electrons trapped on an ultraclean solid neon surface in vacuum6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13. By integrating an electron trap in a circuit quantum electrodynamics architecture14,15,16,17,18,19,20, we achieve strong coupling between the motional states of a single electron and a single microwave photon in an on-chip superconducting resonator. Qubit gate operations and dispersive readout are implemented to measure the energy relaxation time T1 of 15"‰Î¼s and phase coherence time T2 over 200"‰ns. These results indicate that the electron-on-solid-neon qubit already performs near the state of the art for a charge qubit21.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

CandyCodes: simple universally unique edible identifiers for confirming the authenticity of pharmaceuticals

Counterfeit or substandard medicines adversely affect the health of millions of people and cost an estimated $200 billion USD annually. Their burden is greatest in developing countries, where the World Health Organization estimates that one in ten medical products are fake. In this work, I describe a simple addition to the existing drug manufacturing process that imparts an edible universally unique physical identifier to each pill, tablet, capsule, caplet, etc. This technique uses nonpareils (also called sprinkles and "hundreds and thousands"), tiny inexpensive multicolor candy spheres that are normally added to other candies or desserts as decorations. If nonpareils are applied at random to a pill immediately after manufacture, the specific pattern they form is unlikely to ever be repeated by random chance; this means that the pattern (or "CandyCode") can be used to uniquely identify the pill and distinguish it from all other pills. By taking a photograph of each CandyCoded pill after manufacture and recording the location and color of each nonpareil, a manufacturer can construct a database containing the CandyCodes of all known-authentic pills they produce. A consumer can then simply use a cellphone to photograph a pill and transfer its image to the manufacturer's server, which determines whether the pill's CandyCode matches a known-good CandyCode in their database (meaning that the pill is authentic) or does not have a match in the database (in which case the consumer is warned that the pill may be counterfeit and should not be consumed). To demonstrate the feasibility of using random particles as universal identifiers, I performed a series of experiments using both real CandyCodes (on commercially produced chocolate candies) and simulated CandyCodes (generated by software). I also developed a simple method for converting a CandyCode photo to a set of strings for convenient storage and retrieval in a database. Even after subjecting CandyCodes to rough handling to simulate shipping conditions, the CandyCodes were still easily verifiable using a cellphone camera. A manufacturer could produce at least \(10^{17}\) CandyCoded pills-41 million for each person on Earth-and still be able to uniquely identify each CandyCode. By providing universally-unique IDs that are easy to manufacture but hard to counterfeit, require no alteration of the existing drug formulation and minimal alteration of the manufacturing process, and need only a cameraphone for verification, CandyCodes could play an important role in the fight against fraud in pharmaceuticals and many other products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Northwestern Pacific tropical cyclone activity enhanced by increased Asian dust emissions during the Little Ice Age

In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Chu were incorrectly given as 'Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute, Wuhan 430010, China.' but should have been 'Institute of Physical Oceanography and Remote Sensing, Ocean College, Zhejiang University, Zhoushan, 316000, China'. The original article has been corrected. School of Marine Science and...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale heterogeneous optimal lockdown control for COVID-19 using geographic information

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07692-5, published online 10 March 2022. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error. In the Data Collection and Processing section, under the subheading 'D.3 Obtaining the Intercity Flow Matrix and Edge Weights', the following sentence has been removed:. "We show the effects of...
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

Best practices for reporting throughput in biomedical research

To the Editor - In the last few decades, technological advances in photonics, electronics, computing, fluidics, robotics and chemistry have substantially boosted the rates of data acquisition and processing and the scale of automation and parallelization. This has enabled high-throughput performance in measurement, imaging, screening, sequencing, manipulation and sorting of molecules, compounds, genes and cells1,2,3,4,5,6. The term "throughput" is widely accepted and constantly used in the biomedical community, where high-throughput operations are indispensable for efficient, reproducible, time-sensitive, low-cost and rare-event applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cooling Archean cratons

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Plate tectonics is the dominant mode of mantle convection on the present-day Earth. However, when and how modern-style plate tectonics initiated during the Archean and when the first preserved continental crust, termed cratons, formed remains debated. The early Earth (>3 billion years ago (Ga)) had a considerably hotter mantle due to the residual heat left over from planetary accretion, which is thought to have hindered the formation of thick, stable cratonic lithosphere.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bioinformatic approach for the discovery of cis-eQTL signals during fruit ripening of a woody species as grape (Vitis vinifera L.)

Expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) are associations between genetic variants, such as Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs), and gene expression. eQTLs are an important tool to understand the genetic variance of gene expression of complex phenotypes. eQTLs analyses are common in biomedical models but are scarce in woody crop species such as fruit trees or grapes. In this study, a comprehensive bioinformatic analysis was conducted leveraging with expression data from two different growth stages, around ripening onset, of 10 genotypes of grape (Vitis vinifera L.). A total of 2170 cis-eQTL were identified in 212 gene modulated at ripening onset. The 48% of these DEGs have a known function. Among the annotated protein-coding genes, terpene synthase, auxin-regulatory factors, GRFS, ANK_REP_REGION domain-containing protein, Kinesin motor domain-containing protein and flavonol synthase were noted. This new inventory of cis-eQTLs influencing gene expression during fruit ripening will be an important resource to examine variation for this trait and will help to elucidate the complex genetic architecture underlying this process in grape.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Molecular basis for the initiation of DNA primer synthesis

During the initiation of DNA replication, oligonucleotide primers are synthesized de novo by primases and are subsequently extended by replicative polymerases to complete genome duplication. The primase-polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily is a diverse grouping of primases, which includes replicative primases and CRISPR-associated primase-polymerases (CAPPs) involved in adaptive immunity1,2,3. Although much is known about the activities of these enzymes, the precise mechanism used by primases to initiate primer synthesis has not been elucidated. Here we identify the molecular bases for the initiation of primer synthesis by CAPP and show that this mechanism is also conserved in replicative primases. The crystal structure of a primer initiation complex reveals how the incoming nucleotides are positioned within the active site, adjacent to metal cofactors and paired to the templating single-stranded DNA strand, before synthesis of the first phosphodiester bond. Furthermore, the structure of a Prim-Pol complex with double-stranded DNA shows how the enzyme subsequently extends primers in a processive polymerase mode. The structural and mechanistic studies presented here establish how Prim-Pol proteins instigate primer synthesis, revealing the requisite molecular determinants for primer synthesis within the catalytic domain. This work also establishes that the catalytic domain of Prim-Pol enzymes, including replicative primases, is sufficient to catalyse primer formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fault-tolerant operation of a logical qubit in a diamond quantum processor

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Solid-state spin qubits are a promising platform for quantum...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A braid for light

Non-Abelian braiding, an essential process for realizing topological quantum computation, is implemented using an array of photonic integrated waveguides. The spin-statistics theorem of quantum mechanics dictates that elementary particles must either be bosons or fermions, with spins of either integer or half-integer values, respectively. When considering the physics of the wavefunction of multiple interchangeable particles, bosons and fermions behave very differently. Photons, as spin-1 particles, are bosons with symmetric many-particle wavefunctions (the phase shift is zero following interchange of two particles), giving rise to phenomena such as photon bunching, boson sampling and Bose"“Einstein condensation. Electrons, on the other hand, are spin-Â½ fermions, with a many-particle wavefunction that has to be antisymmetric (the phase shift is Ï€ following interchange of two particles), leading directly to the Pauli exclusion principle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quaternary taphonomy: understanding the past through traces

Taphonomical analysis allows us to understand the processes that underlie site formation, as well as provide insights into the modification and composition of studied fossil materials. Taphonomy has become crucial to many scientific fields, providing conceptual advances through a renewal of models, protocols, and paradigms. In these studies, trans-disciplinary approaches (geology, palaeontology, biology, ecology, archaeology) have been developed using a wide array of methodologies. In addition, experimental work on modern assemblages, focusing on specific geological and biological processes ('actualism'), are used to make referential data and proxies. This Collection contributes to the field's methodological development, while gathering research articles investigating Quaternary period bone assemblages, with special interest in the Pleistocene.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Study of the sorting pattern of dredger fill under artificial disturbance based on the concealment degree

This paper focuses on the sorting pattern of silt deposited at estuaries under artificial disturbance based on the concept of bidirectional concealment, which is introduced for such silt with similar particle size, low disturbance exposure angle, and difficult sorting. By establishing the relationship among the absolute concealment (Î”i), the drag force coefficient (\({C}_{\mathrm{D}}\)), and the lift force coefficient (\({C}_{\mathrm{L}}\)) of highly concealed silt particles under disturbance and considering the concepts of disturbance intensity, disturbance direction, and particle concealment degree, the contribution equation for the effective depth (Y) of artificial disturbance in the deposited slurry is introduced, and the mechanical equation for the internal disturbance of silt is established. On this basis, the motion initiation probability for fine particles (\({\varepsilon }_{{d}_{i}}\)) is calculated using the Shields parameter (\(\Theta\)c), and the theoretical model of plastic sandy silt sorting under artificial disturbance is derived from the Markov chain-based three-state transition. The method proposed in this paper can explain the bedload gradation of sandy silt under internal physical disturbance. The calculated data in this paper agrees well with that of the flume test on uniform sandy silt and the related sediment particle theories. Therefore, the clay particle transport pattern model in slurry under artificial disturbance based on the bidirectional concealment degree can explain the gradation changes of flow-plastic sandy silt under artificial disturbance, thus providing a theoretical basis for the research on the sorting of flow-plastic sandy silt under artificial disturbance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How mA makes its mark

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Nowadays, it is widely appreciated that mRNAs undergo a variety of chemical modifications that influence their function. However, as recently as ten years ago, our knowledge of the so-called 'epitranscriptome' was quite limited. The discovery in 2012 that thousands of cellular mRNAs contain the modification N6-methyladenosine (m6A) helped spark a renewed interest in mRNA modifications, and since then our knowledge of m6A and how it functions has grown exponentially.
SCIENCE

