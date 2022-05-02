ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

First Look: H-E-B store includes several firsts, including two-level eatery

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH-E-B has made a serious commitment to home goods in its newest location. The grocer has replaced an existing store in fast-growing New Braunfels, Texas, with one that is 40,000 sq. ft. larger. The 122,000-sq.-ft. store is the first in the company to feature a Home by H-E-B department....

chainstoreage.com

US105

Sweets Not So Sweet: Texas Chain H-E-B Issues Recall

A familiar brand in Texas has told customers to bring back 2 items if purchased recently. On April 29, 2022, H-E-B recalled both their Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies due to metal fragments found in the food items. According to a release from H-E-B itself, the chain has...
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Woman First in Texas to Get ‘Smart Knee' Replacement

Almost 800,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States, according to statistics from the Cleveland Clinic. The recovery, however, can be long and hard. But new technology is helping patients and their surgeons every step of the way. Lisa Herrick, of Arlington, became the first Texan to...
ARLINGTON, TX
MySanAntonio

2 San Antonio students are last Texas artists in national Vans shoe-designing contest

Two San Antonio high schoolers are representing Texas in a national search for shoe designers hosted by Vans. The annual Vans Custom Culture contest is underway, encouraging teen artists to harness their creativity and win a big check for their schools. Two Jay High School students are needing votes to stay in the competition as the race narrows to five contestants on Friday, May 6.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

Elon Musk Has A Cozy $50K House Near Starbase Texas & You Can Visit The Beach Town

It's no secret that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lives in a tiny coastal beach town in the Texas gulf, just miles from Starbase Texas on Boca Chica beach. When he's not staying in Austin, he's probably somewhere near the test launch site close to Brownsville. It was hotly speculated last year that he bought a portable "box" home in Cameron County, Texas, but he actually denied it in a Tweet stating that he lives in a south Texas house that only costs $50K.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX

