The Long Beach State men's volleyball team had lunch in the Walter Pyramid Tuesday afternoon after a light practice, then boarded onto charter buses bound for Los Angeles. The Beach hopes that the next time they return to the city, they'll have some more hardware with them. They're the No. 1 seed for this week's NCAA Final Four at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO