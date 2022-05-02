ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Here's What Everyone Wore To The Met Gala 10 Years Ago — And Compared To Last Year, They're Completely Tame

By Morgan Murrell
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5vL6_0fQnVE0000

In honor of the 2022 Met Gala, we thought it would be fun to look back at what celebrities were wearing 10 years ago! Here's how some of Hollywood's biggest names interpreted the 2012 theme, Schiaparelli and Prada:

1. Rihanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7s7B_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

2. Carey Mulligan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzU3H_0fQnVE0000
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. Beyoncé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJaKs_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

4. Scarlett Johansson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjwai_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

5. Emma Stone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0Q6z_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

6. Sarah Jessica Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2fB8_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

7. Sofía Vergara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLGqq_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

8. Florence Welch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xToxq_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

9. Karolína Kurková

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iRRS_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

10. Anna Wintour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZOho_0fQnVE0000
Randy Brooke / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Lana Del Rey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Idbx_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Elizabeth Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXxy0_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Bruno Mars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0DsV_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Mary-Kate Olsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057Hai_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

15. Cate Blanchett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVmmd_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

16. Ye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1BmM_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

17. Cameron Diaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323ccz_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

18. Marion Cotillard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X5N2_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

19. Jessica Alba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ocVP_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Kristen Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhOmr_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Eva Mendes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TErRb_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

22. Anja Rubik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BFX1_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

23. Chloë Sevigny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27O9np_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

24. Gwyneth Paltrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciDyj_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

25. Donatella Versace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSWQ1_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

26. Amy Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKhU4_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

27. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdguN_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

28. Rosario Dawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pvOY_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

29. Christina Ricci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dqZC_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

30. Brooke Shields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjuKB_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

31. Solange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m2rz_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

32. Dakota Fanning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHBVi_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

33. Lea Michele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCw3k_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

34. Lily Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJnRc_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

35. Kirsten Dunst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVdcn_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

36. Janelle Monáe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bk4ar_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

37. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPWTc_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

38. Jessica Stam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLE3y_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

39. Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GNrp_0fQnVE0000
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

40. Liv Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO0Cw_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

41. Ashley Greene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yVNY_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

42. Paula Patton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7Fwa_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

43. Kristen Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzkZX_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

44. Victoria Justice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrwZs_0fQnVE0000
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

45. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28imO1_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

46. Daniel Radcliffe and Rose Hemingway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3C7l_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

47. Diane Kruger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mohgv_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

48. Dianna Agron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnyZn_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

49. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLikQ_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

50. Justin Long, Max Minghella, and Garrett Hedlund

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fhkrw_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

51. Judd Aptow and Leslie Mann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C50AK_0fQnVE0000
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

52. Julianne Hough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zavPp_0fQnVE0000
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

53. Rooney Mara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFGrX_0fQnVE0000
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

54. Ginnifer Goodwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34noQC_0fQnVE0000
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

55. Camilla Belle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hn3f6_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

56. Poppy Delevingne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EUkE_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

57. Coco Rocha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOXZY_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

58. Tim Tebow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jKr6_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

59. Allison Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ekKZ_0fQnVE0000
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

60. Nina Dobrev

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbDmV_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

61. Debra Messing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAM1C_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

62. Chace Crawford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn12E_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

63. La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HfgI_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

64. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az0Ts_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

65. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy8RK_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

66. January Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbcLW_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images / Getty Images

67. Jessica Chastain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVjZZ_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

68. Kate Upton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBt5D_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

69. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9hG5_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

70. Gerard Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6Bzl_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

71. Katharine McPhee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QNOr_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

72. Brooklyn Decker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYbBp_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

73. Rachel Zoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDpin_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

74. Matthew Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4PPY_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

75. Jessica Pare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7kXe_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

76. Renée Zellweger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtRrJ_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

77. Rita Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkZv4_0fQnVE0000
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

78. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOr0d_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

79. Will Arnett and Amy Poehler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDlQp_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

80. Hilary Swank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUYZ1_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

81. Abbie Cornish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28J0Wi_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

82. Kristen Wiig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZfIL_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

83. Amber Valletta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ccrd_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

84. Lena Dunham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QTsC_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

85. Leslie Bibb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOeYV_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

86. Chanel Iman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ovn83_0fQnVE0000
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

87. Kate Bosworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q1pt_0fQnVE0000
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

88. Emma Roberts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SavHy_0fQnVE0000
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

89. Shailene Woodley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9zb1_0fQnVE0000
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

90. Michelle Dockery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QxMZ_0fQnVE0000
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

91. Madonna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xT3k_0fQnVE0000
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

Tell us which looks you loved in the comments below!

