In Honor of National Foster Care Month, The #FosterChallenge will Make Stops in Los Angeles | San Francisco Bay Area | Denver | Minneapolis | Boston | New York. LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind, & Fire, founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation, and Holly Choon Hyang Bachman, Korean adoptee/founder and president of the Mixed Roots Foundation will team up once again for the 3rd Annual #FosterChallenge during May to raise awareness and funds during National Foster Care Month.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO