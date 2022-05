At the end of last year, Rivian announced its intentions to build an all-new plant in Georgia. Despite protests from locals who cited environmental concerns, the Peach State has approved and signed off on the development of the company's second plant. This is a massive step in the right direction for the automaker; Rivian has already had problems keeping up with demand for products such as the R1T.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO