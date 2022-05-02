ACC spring football recaps: Breaking down the offseason for each team

With the departure of Kerwin Walton, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship. Ideally, UNC would love to land a player to play in the post alongside Armando Bacot to play the role that Brady Manek did a year ago.
And Bacot himself may have the ideal target.
The forward, who announced he was returning for his senior season, was back on Twitter recruiting a potential transfer target. And that target is former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer. Bacot tweeted to Mayer on a quote tweet, telling him that he knows where he needs to go in the transfer portal:
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
Iowa State sophomore Hunter Dekkers is is one of several new starting quarterbacks in the Big 12, and among the players expected to have a big impact for his team in the 2022 season.
Defending Big 12 champion Baylor replaces the departed Big 12 defensive player of the year at their STAR position...
Nebraska Women's Tennis Coach Scott Jacobson announced the addition of Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek to the 2022-23 roster. "I felt instant chemistry with the coaches and fell in love with what is waiting for me," Zamburek said. Zamburek, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, brings an impressive resume...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has been leveled with a number of penalties as a result of infractions committed during the 2020 season. Those include a one-year show-cause order, plus a five-day suspension to be administered in the fall. Frost was reprimanded for allowing one too many coaches to take...
I really can't believe I'm having to say this but, Texas Tech Baseball is good. I know, I know, the Red Raiders probably won't host a regional. They definitely won't be a top-eight national seed, but they are a long way from a bad baseball team. The latest NCAA Tournament projection from d1baseball.com has the Red Raiders as a two-seed in the Coral Gables Regional.
