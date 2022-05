Alan "Rave Pops" Grofé can run better and party harder than most 20-somethings. And he's "only 77," as he puts it. Driving the news: He's being honored at next week's National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, where he'll run the 5K Road Race.He's one of 12 — out of 12,000 participating athletes — selected to be a Humana Game Changer — what the games recognize as "individuals who exemplify healthy aging and provide encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all to age actively."His story: Grofé, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in Tampa, started his running career at age 45....

