OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi women’s head basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin extended her contract to 2026. McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss back into the national spotlight with the program earning its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007 for its 18th overall. She led the Rebels to 10 SEC wins and its best best […]

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO