White-line woodcut printing class set May 16-18

More than two dozen exhibitors filled the Virden Center in Lewes May 1 for the Illuminate Lewes Festival. The event is one of 11 festivals hosted by Judy Bazis throughout the mid-Atlantic region. In addition to vendors offering a variety of holistic wellness products, therapies and treatments, the day was filled with workshops held in the Lighthouse Room. Topics included a discussion about the purpose of life, the afterlives of pets, and shifting perspectives to turn weaknesses into strengths. Available at the festival were samples of modern and ancient modalities, massage and acupuncture, as well as tarot card and intuitive readings, and opportunities to work with a medium/psychic.
