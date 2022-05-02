ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White-line woodcut printing class set May 16-18

Cover picture for the articleRehoboth Art League announced local artist Fred Dylla will teach a white-line woodcut class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, May 16 to 18. White-line woodcut printing was invented over a century ago...

Cape Gazette

Peninsula Gallery features artist J. Stacy Rogers during May

The Peninsula Gallery team is excited to promote J. Stacy Rogers as the gallery’s featured artist for May. Rogers majored in illustration at Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts) and began illustrating professionally while still a student. After graduating and illustrating for several major magazines, he began designing magazines.
LEWES, DE
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

American Alligators and Black Neck Swan Leaving the Salisbury Zoo

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo’s two American alligators and black-necked swan will be leaving for their new home in Minnesota on Tuesday, May 3. One of the alligators, named "Big," is about 40-years-old. She came to the zoo in 1982 from a private owner and her exact birthdate is unknown. The other alligator, "Little," is 26 and came to the Salisbury Zoo in 1996 from St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Ocean City Springfest, Opening of Funland in Rehoboth Beach Headline This Weekend's Events Calendar

If you didn't already know it was the spring season at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, then this week's "Weekender Blog" should leave no doubt whatsoever. But before we continue, we'd like to extend our best wishes for a special Mother's Day Weekend to all the great moms out there! Here's to a fun and memorable time with your loved ones this Sunday, May 8.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Golden Doodles take over Dewey, Rehoboth

Beginning with an afternoon parade on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Doodles in Dewey returned for a weekend of fun in the Cape Region recently. This annual event held for more than a decade supports PAWS for People, a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to people who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet, which hosted the fun this year.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

A little bit of everything in Rehoboth’s bulk pickup

For the first time, Rehoboth Beach conducted its annual bulk trash pickup over two weeks – the south side the week of April 25-29; the north side the week of May 2-6. As you can see from the following photos, property owners on both sides of town out out wide variety of items.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

U.S. river and lake cruise program reservations due May 10

A travel presentation focusing on river and lake cruises in the United States and smaller ship itineraries around the world is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Coastal Highway north of Rehoboth Beach. Co-hosted by Accent on Travel certified cruise...
Cape Gazette

Francine H. Corcoran, devoted to her family

Francine H. Corcoran, 77, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born May 29, 1944, in Weehawken, N.J., and grew up in Teaneck, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Milton M. and Frieda (Postol) Siegel. Francine graduated from Teaneck High School, Class of 1962. She...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/4/22

St. Peter’s churchyard designated Sacred Grounds Garden. Members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church gathered on Earth Day, April 22, to celebrate the churchyard’s designation as a Sacred Grounds Garden by the National Wildlife Federation. The Garden for Wildlife Program recognizes congregations, houses of worship and faith communities that work to create wildlife habitat, and actively link faith practices and caring for the environment.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bobby Allen Kirker, proud veteran

Bobby Allen Kirker, 94, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born July 1, 1927, in Leon, WVa., son of Joseph Edward and Dimmie Sue (Smith) Kirker, previously deceased. Mr. Kirker served proudly in the U.S. Marines during the World War II...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rowland Marshall lived the life of a mariner

Lewes icon Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III passed away April 30 at his home facing Delaware Bay. He had turned 100 in January. Rowland, who carved out his life on the water, was a retired Delaware Bay and River pilot who climbed up on the large barges in Delaware Bay and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal for 51 years until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 1991. He followed in the steps of his grandfather.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists to take part in merchants’ sidewalk sale May 7

The Cape Artists will be joining the Lewes Merchants' Spring Sidewalk Sale Saturday, May 7. Weather permitting, members’ paintings will be displayed in a tent in front of the gallery and some prices will be discounted. The theme is Around the U.S. and the World. The gallery is open...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Starboard Black Tag bids benefit B+ Foundation thru May 15

The Starboard Restaurant’s annual Black Tag Auction will kick off at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 7. With the auction now in its 10th year, organizers are aiming high as they raise money for The B+ Foundation. Only 22 of the highly coveted Black Tag VIP cards will be auctioned...
CHARITIES
Cape Gazette

Reading the Cape Gazette at the temple of Ramses II in Egypt

Busting out of town after COVID-19, this wonderful group from Lewes met at Abu Simbel in Egypt's Nubia region to share the ancient word of the Cape Gazette. Built between 1274-1244 BCE, the temple of Ramses II was carved out of the rock more than 3000 years ago. In the 1960s, the temple was moved 60 m to save it from the rising waters created by the Aswan Dam. Pictured at the Great Temple of Ramses II (front row l-r) are Steve Rogers, BJ Clark, Rick Grier-Reynolds and Steve Walker. Behind their husbands are Betty Rogers, Maryanne Murray, Rachel Grier-Reynolds and Lorrie Walker.
RELIGION
Cape Gazette

Up-to-Dating

I enjoy seeing photos of kitchen re-dos. It’s so nice that SOMEONE has the time, interest and money to tackle these things! Our kitchen has not been touched, really, since shortly after our 1989 move-in. Oh sure, we planned to replace those horrible wooden cabinets someday, install decent flooring—at one point we even thought of taking down a wall so that we’d have more than five square feet of space (that dream died when our architect friend Mark gave us the sad news that it was a “bearing” wall, without which the ceiling would collapse).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cape Gazette

Illuminate Lewes takes over Virden Center

More than two dozen exhibitors filled the Virden Center in Lewes May 1 for the Illuminate Lewes Festival. The event is one of 11 festivals hosted by Judy Bazis throughout the mid-Atlantic region. In addition to vendors offering a variety of holistic wellness products, therapies and treatments, the day was filled with workshops held in the Lighthouse Room. Topics included a discussion about the purpose of life, the afterlives of pets, and shifting perspectives to turn weaknesses into strengths. Available at the festival were samples of modern and ancient modalities, massage and acupuncture, as well as tarot card and intuitive readings, and opportunities to work with a medium/psychic.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey's Golden Jubilee to make a splash May 13-14

Dewey's Golden Jubilee will return to town Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Hundreds of golden retrievers and their families will enjoy an amazing weekend that kicks off with the Gold Rush Parade at 6:30 p.m., Friday, beginning at Lake Gerar Park, working its way to Rehoboth Avenue and ending at Salty Paws for an ice cream social.
PETS
Cape Gazette

‘Cool dude’ James VanSciver connects with Cape High kids

For a man who told his wife when he retired he’d do anything but substitute teach, educator James VanSciver can’t seem to stay out of the classroom. In fact, VanSciver has held eight long-term sub positions at Cape High in the past three years. Throughout them all, he hasn’t missed a day and has made more than 80 calls to parents and grandparents, including those of sophomore Andrew Racz, to chat about their students.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Discover your WATER ORIENTED LIFESTYLE in Gull Point

Discover your WATER ORIENTED LIFESTYLE in Gull Point with community pier and boat slips (seasonal fee) on the Indian River. State boat ramp next door! Summer is coming. Imagine the fun you'll have being near the water! Community pool for those days you want to stay close to home. Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches are just 30 minutes away by car. Close to shopping (no sales tax in DE!), restaurants and golf! Large deck is perfect for grilling and relaxing while you overlook the common area and pond with soothing fountain. Or you may choose to sit in the gazebo right in the middle of the pond! This interior townhome has a first floor bedroom and bathroom, as well as laundry room. Upstairs are 2 additional generous bedrooms and a full bathroom. Sunroom located off the living space leads to the deck. Short walk to the pier. Sit and watch the amazing Delaware sunsets. Mailbox kiosks so no worry about mail while you are away. Maintenance free living is waiting for you. Check out the 3D Virtual Tour!!
LEWES, DE

