White-line woodcut printing class set May 16-18

Discover your WATER ORIENTED LIFESTYLE in Gull Point with community pier and boat slips (seasonal fee) on the Indian River. State boat ramp next door! Summer is coming. Imagine the fun you'll have being near the water! Community pool for those days you want to stay close to home. Lewes and Rehoboth Beaches are just 30 minutes away by car. Close to shopping (no sales tax in DE!), restaurants and golf! Large deck is perfect for grilling and relaxing while you overlook the common area and pond with soothing fountain. Or you may choose to sit in the gazebo right in the middle of the pond! This interior townhome has a first floor bedroom and bathroom, as well as laundry room. Upstairs are 2 additional generous bedrooms and a full bathroom. Sunroom located off the living space leads to the deck. Short walk to the pier. Sit and watch the amazing Delaware sunsets. Mailbox kiosks so no worry about mail while you are away. Maintenance free living is waiting for you. Check out the 3D Virtual Tour!!

LEWES, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO